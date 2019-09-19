All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna took a page out of Victoria’s Secret’s catalog and hosted her own super secret, extra exclusive fashion show for the masses. While the event may have been invite-only, Rihanna will treat all of her fans to a special Amazon Prime livestream of the show, where we’ll get to watch her model friends (including Normai, 21 Savage, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Laverne Cox, Normani) strut down the runway in Fenty’s sexiest Savage lingerie.
And when guests weren’t fixated on the curvy bodies on the catwalk, they were entertained by Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Fat Joe and Halsey, who all hit the stage.
Savage X Fenty Premieres on Amazon Prime Video Friday, September 20
In the mean time, get your early fix with all these exclusive photos from the fashion extravaganza…
1. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
Description: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: DJ Khaled and Fabolous perform onstage during the Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video – Show at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video ) rihanna savage x fenty fashion show
2. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
3. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
4. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
5. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
6. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
7. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
8. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
9. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
10. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
11. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
12. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
13. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
14. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
15. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
16. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
17. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
18. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
19. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
20. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
21. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
22. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
23. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
24. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
25. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
26. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
27. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
28. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
29. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
30. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
31. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
32. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
33. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
34. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
35. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
36. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
37. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
38. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
39. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
40. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
41. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
42. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
43. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
44. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
45. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
46. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
47. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
48. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
49. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
50. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
51. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
52. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
53. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
54. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
55. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
56. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion ShowSource:Getty
