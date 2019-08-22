TRIED IT: Urban Skin Rx’s Microdermabrasion With Retinol Renewal Treatment Will Have Your Skin Glowing

23, first year graduate student at Hofstra University in Long Island,NY. My goals and dreams are to become a magazine editor and ultimately take over the world.Happy reading :)

When it comes to skincare treatments, the most that I’ve ever done was a nourishing facial. I’ve always been told that I have been blessed by genetics, so just making sure that I regularly cleanse and moisturize has been my only concern. However, along my chin area, I’ve succumbed to hyperpigmentation like many other brown girls. I typically use hydrating products every day that work to improve the appearance of dark marks. It’s been a little while since I’ve been treating it on my own, but I’ve been playing with the idea of microdermabrasion since it’s a less invasive treatment.

I was invited to Urban Skin Rx’s Medical Spa to receive the Microdermabrasion with Retinol Renewal Treatment ($110.00, Urbanskinsolutions.com). It was a little intimidating for someone like myself who hasn’t experienced an extensive skincare treatment, but this method is designed to exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin at a deeper level.

Providing me the ultimate spa experience, the treatment started out with a cleansing session using a gentle exfoliator. My normal skin naturally soaked up the benefits of the exfoliator to get rid of all the dirt and debris with ease. Next, we used a hydrating toner to provide my skin with a steam session to maximize moisture. The esthetician followed up with a brief extraction to clear any clogged pores. Then, we started the microdermabrasion process!

Using a small tool that resembles a vacuum, the procedure worked to gently sand away the thick outer layer of my skin to rejuvenate it. The highly controlled spray of fine crystals removed a few imperfections to reveal a more smooth and radiant finish. This process is great for people like myself that suffer from dark spots or those who are battling fine lines and wrinkles, enlarges pores, uneven skin tone and sun damage.

After the microdermabrasion, the Urban Skin Solutions procedure followed up with an advanced retinol. This treatment works to keep the skin look youthful by increasing cell turnover. You can also opt (based on your skin’s needs) for vitamin C enzyme application that strengthens the skin by helping to increase its collagen and elastin levels. “I love that microdermabrasion works to improve the overall appearance of the skin while providing a youthful glow,” Urban Skin Rx esthetician Takoiya shares. “For African American women in particular, this treatment comes in handy because it’s always better to start small instead of taking the plunge with more invasive procedures. You would be surprised that regular microdermabrasion procedures every six to eight weeks can really transform your skin and fade out acne scars. It also works to stimulate collagen to fight off signs of aging. It’s all about creating a routine and treating your skin with a balanced regimen. Clear, glowing skin is possible for all of us.”

She continued, “Many women of color often suffer from pigmentation due to various reasons including picking the skin and tweezing hair along the chin area. During these times, I recommend avoiding picking at all costs and relying on your skincare regimen to alleviate the problem. If possible, trim the hairs along the chin line instead of tweezing. Tweezing can irritate the hair follicle and cause dark marks to emerge.”

What I loved most about this process was that every step away of the way my skin was moisturized. The overall experience was calming and I can honestly say that I saw a change in my skin immediately after the procedure. My skin sported an effortless glow and to be honest, it hasn’t felt any better.

While this luxurious procedure is a little on pricey side, I love that there are plenty of options for skincare lovers who want to give their skin a fabulous treat without the hefty price tag. My favorite option in particular is the Dermapeel Smooth & Glow Treatment 2-Step system ($68.00, Urbanskinrx.com). Dubbed as a “Medspa In A Box,” this professional at-home kit consists of 12 Complexion Correction Chemical Peel Pads and three Dermaplanning Tools that will take your skincare game to new heights!

Formulated with potent acids such as glycolic acid, salicylic acid and retinol, this powerful treatment works to resurface and improve the appearnace of your overall skin tone, blemishes and fine lines. The dermaplanning tool safely exfoliates to remove dead skin cells and fine facial hair. When used regularly, this system will help treatment serums or peels penetrate the skin deeper to provide you with a refreshing glow. Now this is the true epitome of professional results in the comfort of our own home.

“While this system is not as strong as the dermapeel treatment we use in house (for safety reasons of course), this at-home kit works to give your skin similar results for great results, founder Rachel Roff shares. “I would never say that we have the answer to acne, but our products can help the skin heal faster. We can all feel self conscious about our skin and my overall goal with Urban Skin Rx and Urban Skin Solutions is to help patients of various skin tones feel comfortable in the skin they’re in.”

Are you thinking about getting a microdermabrasion procedure? Maybe testing out the Dermapeel Smooth & Glow Treatment? Let us know in the comments down below. We want to hear from you

