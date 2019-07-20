Beyonce Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi & Kelly Rowland On ‘Brown Skin Girl’ And We’re Hype AF

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

While other artists spew lyrics that degrade brown and dark skin women, Beyonce stepped up and gave us a summer anthem that is uplifting and empowering. Queen Bey dropped The Lion King: The Gift last night and #BlackTwitter (and the rest of the Internet for that matter) can’t stop bumping Brown Skin Girl.

Lupita N’yongo personally thanked Beyonce for mentioning her name in the Black girl ode. With lyrics like “Brown skin girl/Your skin just like pearls/The best thing in the world/Never trade you for anybody else” and “melanin too dark to throw her shade,” we’re here for all of it.

See what #BlackTwitter is saying about it…