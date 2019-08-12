CLOSE
This Video Of A Little Boy Singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ To His Baby Sister Is Everything!

This adorable act of brotherly love will absolutely melt your heart.

Parenting

Source: digitalskillet / Getty

If the news is bringing you down, here’s one story that will turn that all around.

Over the weekend, a video of a young boy singing Beyonce’s hit song “Brown Skin Girls” to his baby sister went viral and melted folks heart.

Big brother Zay @_bigdawgzay_ singing brown skin girl @beyonce to little miss P😍 they love each other so much 🤞🏽💕 #siblings#siblinglove #babygirl #rainbowbaby y #happybaby #brownskingirl,” their mother Jessikah Marie wrote. 

In the video, Zay, 6, sings “The Lion King” melody to his 4-month-old sister, while rubbing her cheeks. Just beautiful.

Take a look:

 

Of course folks on Twitter were losing their minds about this amazing act of brotherly love.

Even Mama Tina reposted the video on her own Instagram page:

 

We definitely needed this in our lives!

