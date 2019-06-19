[WATCH] Father And Chatty Son In Viral Video Land Adorable Denny’s Commercial

Our favorite father and son duo is back!

This time Destin and two-year-old Kingston Pryor aren’t debating the Empire season finale, but they are being featured in a new commercial for Denny’s.

In the Father’s Day inspired ad for the beloved pancake national chain, the two are doing what they do best. All the father-son-banter:

“What’s going on in your life, huh?” DJ asks his son.

As we previously reported, DJ and his wife Shanieke, who are also proud parents of an 8-year-old son Jabari, posted the video that went viral a few weeks ago, not thinking the world would be so enthralled with their family unit.

With more than 58 MILLION views, the duo showed their world how they communicate with out each other:

“They need to work on that, right?” Deztin asks. Kingston simply replies, “Ya.”

“Yes, okay. Did you understand it, though?” Daddy asks.

Kington gives the affirmative with more garble, but it’s clear he has a opinion.

“Not this one. It’s the grand finale,” his Papa replies, adding, “That’s what I was wondering! I don’t know what they’re gonna do next season.”

Of course, Kingston nods and carries on, later with his hands flailing in the air and gabbing way.

Naturally, his Papa responds with the: “Right, that’s why I’m saying! Don’t bring that in, you know what I’m saying? Go somewhere else with that.”

“Ye,”little Kingston replies.

“Really? I thought the same thing,” says his father. “We think a lot alike, huh?”

Ugh…we love them! We want to see more of them!

