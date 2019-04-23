CLOSE
HELLO WORLD: The Borgata Is A Resort Gem Perfect For The NYC Girl That Needs A Spring Getaway

Danielle James and William James

Source: The Borgata / Danielle James

The concrete jungle. The Big Apple. Empire City. Gotham. The City Of Dreams. The City That Never Sleeps…but what if you need to? Under a three hour drive outside of New York City, you can find a resort oasis at The Borgata located in Atlantic City, NJ. I know, I know, before I continue, you might be thinking, Atlantic City? I thought the same. When I headed out on assignment over the weekend to this resort, I started looking up things to do outside of the hotel. However, in 48 hours, I didn’t feel the need to leave not once.

Atlantic City has gotten a bad name. While it’s considered Vegas East, one would think with an actual shore, that it would be a destination for East Coasters. However, the bad reputation of being “run down” has kept some, including myself, away. When I pulled up in the limo that The Borgata sent for my trip (yes, an actual limo), it felt like a VIP trip from the start.

I decided to do this as a daddy-daughter weekend getaway. However, this trip would be great as a solo trip, a girlfriends’ getaway, family trip, or a couples trip.

