SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 3, Margeaux House & This Curvy World

On this episode of the SpeakHER podcast host Charise Frazier chats with wellness and lifestyle influencer Margeaux House about her prolific journey in self-love and acceptance which led her to release 120 pounds of emotional and physical baggage, along with the creation of her platform, “This Curvy World.” Margeaux also discusses what it’s like to be a woman of color in the wellness community and how her transition in this new space continues to lead to new and exciting adventures as she launches Brooklyn Maison, a wellness collective along with friends and co-founders, Janee Markowicz and Nwamaka Ugokwe.

Also On HelloBeautiful: