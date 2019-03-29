10-Year-Old South Carolina Girl Dies After Fight In Elementary School Classroom

The mother of a 10-year-old South Carolina girl is reeling after her daughter died after getting into a fight at school.

According to the Post and Courier, the Waterboro authorities have not divulged much about information about their investigation other than confirming the basics, which includes that fifth-grader Raniya Wright was knocked unconscious after a fight and died two days later in a nearby hospital.

“On March 25, a fifth-grade Forest Hills Elementary School student suffered injuries after a fight occurred in her classroom. School administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school,” the Colleton County School District wrote in a statement issued on Wednesday.

NBC News reported that school officials claim the other student involved in the deadly fight is also a fifth grader and has been suspended. No other information about that student—including their name, gender and age—have been released.

In addition, no charges have been filed and the motive behind the deadly brawl or are also unknown, but it was confirmed on Thursday that no weapons were used.

But Wright’s mother, Ashley Wright, believes her daughter’s death was a result of bullying. She also told the Post Courier that she is still wrapping her head around the death of her child.

“I have a lot to say, adding, “I just have to wrap my head around it all.”

A autopsy is scheduled for Friday (Mar. 19) to determine the cause of Raniya’s death.

On Thursday evening, between 200-300 people gathered in downtown Waterboro for a vigil for Raniya, the State noted.

“If we can come together as one we can be effective,” said Eric J. Campbell, a local pastor.

“We can’t be effective if we’re always divided. That’s always been a problem.

While the school district called Raniya “a wonderful student who loved to write,” many members of the community are demanding answers.

“How in the hell does this happen in an elementary school?” State Rep. Justin Bamberg said on Wednesday.

“When a little girl dies after a fight, it really makes you question what type of leadership is going on there and what are the adults doing.”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on behalf of Wright, raising more than $42,000 to help with her medical expenses.

Sending prayers to the Wright family.

