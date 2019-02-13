CLOSE
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police

20-year-old Willie James McCoy was found in a Bay Area Taco Bell drive-through unresponsive with a gun in his lap.

An aspiring rapper was killed by six police officers who was he was sleeping in his car.

According to Buzzfeed News, on Saturday night six Vallejo, California, police officers were called to Taco Bell to check out Willie James McCoy (aka Willie Bo), who was  slumped over” inside a silver Mercedes-Benz.

When police arrived, McCoy, 20, was unresponsive.

However, they saw a handgun in his lap, a gun that authorities later discovered was loaded and stolen from Oregon.

“The two officers decided to hold their position and did not attempt to wake the driver,” police said in a statement.

“Instead they decided to wait for additional officers to arrive on scene and ensure that people in the parking lot were safe and did not approach the vehicle.”

 

After noticing that the car’s “transmission was in drive,” they couldn’t open the driver’s side door once additional officers arrived.

That’s when the situation turned south.

“The driver began to suddenly move and looked at the uniformed patrol officers,” officials said, BuzzFeed reported.

“Officers gave the driver several commands to put his hands up. The driver did not comply and instead moved his hands downward toward the firearm.”

Then, six police officers opened fire at McCoy for about four seconds, Buzzfeed noted.

After the shooting, one of the officers reached through the broken glass and grabbed the handgun. While police claim they tried to perform CPR on McCoy, the young man was declared dead at the scene.

McCoy’s cousin David Harrison told the Los Angeles Times that the Bay Area aspiring rapper was an “ambitious goodhearted kid.”

“Willie was a goodhearted kid,” Harrison said. “He loved children. He was ambitious. There was no such things as friends for him. His friends were family.”

Harrison also took to Facebook to warn Black parents to protect their children from the police.

“You can’t just keep killing us in the streets like this,” adding, “My little cousin was asleep in the car. They shot him 20 mother f*cking times, in a mother f*cking car asleep.”

The Solano County district attorney’s office is investigating the shooting.

