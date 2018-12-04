CLOSE
HomeThinkBeautiful

Tragic! Woman Killed By Panhandler She Was Trying To Help

Good Samaritan Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed after trying to aid the killer couple who she believed was homeless and needed help feeding their baby.

Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Cordon Tape At Park

Source: Sujata Jana / EyeEm / Getty

A Baltimore family is reeling after their loved one was killed by a homeless panhandling couple she believed she was helping.

According to PIX 11 News, Baltimore Police are looking for the suspects they believe stabbed Good Samaritan Jacquelyn Smith after the 54-year-old tried to help the unknown assailants.

Authorities said that on Friday night after celebrating their daughter’s 28th birthday, Smith’s husband was driving when they noticed a young woman on the side of the street, holding what they believed was a baby, asking the Smiths to “help me feed my baby.”

Smith, who was in the passenger seat, rolled down the window to give the woman money. But as she did that, a man—described to be 30-years old, 6 feet tall with a goatee—approached the car, to what the passengers may have believed was to thank her.

But that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Instead, the man tried to grab Smith’s wallet, which led to a struggle resulting in Smith being stabbed in the chest.

“This girl actually said, ‘God bless you’ ” after the man stabbed Jacquelyn, Keith Smith told the Baltimore Sun.

Mr. Smith rushed his wife to John’s Hopkins Hospital where she sadly died two hours later.

The Baltimore Sun wrote that the city’s mayor Catherine Pugh had a lunch with Mr. Smith and later publicly acknowledged his wife’s tragic murder.

“You’ve got people who’ve got warm hearts who want to roll down their windows and give to people. This incident that occurred this past weekend is unconscionable,” Pugh said.

Local police are still looking for the killer couple and admitted that they currently don’t have any leads.

“They’re using this ruse as panhandlers to get the attention of their would-be victims,” interim police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said, adding, “we also want to caution the public about engaging with panhandlers and recognizing that not all of them have honest intent. Not all of them have real need.”

Jacqueline, a mother and engineer, was described as a “sweet lady.”

“I’m just really sorry to see this because she didn’t deserve that,” fellow church member Tandra Ridgley told the newspaper. “The church — we’re just really heartbroken about it.

“She was genuinely a sweet lady, she really was, and very encouraging,” she continued. “When my mother passed, she would always tell me, ‘Hang in there.’ ”

 For Jacqueline’s husband, this loss is beyond devastating. 

“My wife was my life,” Smith said.

If you have leads to Smith’s death please call Baltimore Police at (410) 396-2100 or contact the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Remember, you can always stay anonymous.

RELATED NEWS:

HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary Proves Her Spirit Is Still Advocating For Justice

Woman Who Shot and Killed Abusive Husband In Driveway Now Facing Murder Charges

Rest In Power: ‘For Colored Girls’ Playwright Ntozake Shange Dead At 70

#SayHerName: Black Female Victims Of Police Brutality And Neglect
NewsOne Top 5: More Questions In The Sandra Bland Case, Feds Snatch Emails & Phones In Kendrick Johnson Case...AND MORE
0 photos
Baltimore , Homicide , Jacquelyn Smith

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
20 items Trending Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
White Conservative Writer Slut-Shames Cardi B, Black Twitter Dog Walks Her
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Jackie Christie Debuts Bald New Look
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close