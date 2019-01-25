Binghamton, East Middle School, Black girls, Strip-Searched, Drugs
CLOSE
HomeThinkBeautiful

Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’

Apparently, staff members from East Middle School in Binghamton, NY, believed the students were on drugs.

Leave a comment
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa

Source: BFG Images / Getty

Another day, another example of Black children having their bodies overpoliced and violated in our schools.

An upstate New York community is up in arms with a local school for allegedly strip- searching four Black girls they believed might have been under the influence of drugs.

According to the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, more than 200 parents, staff and community members were jam-packed in a East Middle School board room demanding to know what school officials were doing to do about four 12-year-old students being violated by officials the week prior.

Progressive Leaders of Tomorrow, a local organization, alleged the girls were searched for “appearing hyper and giddy during their lunch hour.”

“The children were instructed to remove their clothing, and felt shamed, humiliated and traumatized by the experience,” according to the Progressive Leaders statement.

While the school district apologized for the trauma the girls may have experienced, they asserted that had the right to search the students.

“Unfortunately, our students shared that these actions have had the unintended consequences of making the students feel traumatized. We sincerely apologize for the impact this has had and are working with these families to support their children’s success,” they wrote in a statement.

Adding, “A student may, under current law and policy, be searched in a school building by an administrator when the administrator reasonably suspects that a student’s health is in danger or is in possession of a substance that may harm themselves or others,” read the statement.

However, as the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin pointed out, the school never admitted to “strip-searching” the four tweens, but stressed that they plan on reviewing their current policy.

In the meantime, Broome-Tioga NAACP President Mica Barreiro presented the board with suggestions on how to hold the staff members involved accountable for their actions.

They include:

  • Stop the practice of strip-searching children for any reason, and especially in response to giddiness or behavioral concerns.
  • Removal of the assistant principal and principal at East Middle School for poor judgment, which allegedly resulted in child trauma.
  • Remove the nurse who administered the strip searches.
  • Publicly apologize to the students, their families and the community at large for violating the trust of all parties harmed by their actions.
  • Provide alternate instruction for the girls, at either West Middle School or home instruction, until the situation has been rectified to the satisfaction of the families.

However, when Barreiro asked had any of the staff been suspended for the incident, Board President Brian Whalen merely replied, “That is a personnel matter.”

The paper also reported that a mother of one of the girls called the school to complain and none of her calls were returned.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available. 

RELATED NEWS:

#SayHerName: Video Shows Black Teen Girl Being Punched While Restrained By Florida Cops

Meet The Mother Whose Child Was Handcuffed For Dribbling A Basketball

Texas School Apologizes For Asking Students To List ‘Positive Aspects’ Of Slavery

#SayHerName: Black Female Victims Of Police Brutality And Neglect
NewsOne Top 5: More Questions In The Sandra Bland Case, Feds Snatch Emails & Phones In Kendrick Johnson Case...AND MORE
0 photos
black girls , school , strip-search

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close