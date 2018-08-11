CLOSE
Meet The Mother Whose Child Was Handcuffed For Dribbling A Basketball

Bunmi Borisade believes that while her honor roll son wasn't following directions, he didn't deserve to be humiliated and frightened.

American flag in a school gym

Source: Pat Canova / Getty

A Florida mother is livid after she learned that her 11-year-old son was handcuffed by a police officer for dribbling a basketball.

According to News4Jax, after a Jacksonville youth basketball league game, Fatayi Jomoh was told to stop bouncing the ball. When he didn’t, an officer cuffed him in order “to teach him a lesson.”

When Jomoh’s mother, Bunmi Borisade, heard about the incident, she couldn’t believe it. She was in another part of the gym and didn’t witness the incident firsthand, News4Jax noted.

“A little girl came up to me and said, ‘Hey, excuse me. Your son is being arrested for dribbling a basketball.’ I said, ‘You can’t be serious,’” Borisade said.

Thankfully, Jomoh, an honor roll student, wasn’t arrested, but he still had to endure the humiliation of being cuffed in front of his peers and other adults.

As a direct result, Borisade filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, stressing that the officer was only aggressive with her son because she wasn’t by his side.

“The officer who handcuffed my son looked at me and said, ‘He was being disrespectful,’ “I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you come and tell me? I’m his mom.’”

While Borisade doesn’t give her a son a pass for acting out, she strongly believes Fatayi didn’t deserve to be handcuffed.  Now, she claims that he is afraid of the police and doesn’t think very highly of them.

“It’s ruined (my image of police) as well. I’m not going to lie and put on a show for the news,” Borisade said.

Basketball , Florida , police brutality

