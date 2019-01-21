Erykah Badu Tries To Clarify Her R. Kelly Comments: ‘I Want Healing For You & Anyone You Hurt’

After getting booed at a recent Chicago concert and dragged on social media for defending R. Kelly, Erykah Badu is now trying to clarify her statements.

“I love you. Unconditionally,” she tweeted on Sunday to who we assume was directed at Kelly himself.

“[But] that doesn’t mean I support your poor choices. I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you?”

She concluded, “That’s all I’ve ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context.”

Remember, Badu said during a recent performance at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago that she was praying for the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

“I dunno how everybody else feel about it but I’m putting up a prayer right now for R,” she told the crowd according to his video from TMZ.

“I hope he sees the light of day if he done all those things that we’ve seen on TV and heard those ladies talk about. I hope he sees the light of day and comes forward.”

After the crowd came for her, she asked them why they can’t forgive him.

“What y’all say, fuck him? That’s not love. That’s not unconditional love. But what if one of the people that was assaulted by R Kelly grows up to be an offender, we gonna crucify them?”

She added, “They ’bout to R Kelly me to death on the internet, I’m like goddamn. I just want peace and light for everybody and healing for those who are hurt because everyone involved has been hurt, victimized in some kinda way. Love for everybody.”

Now, a lot of folks on Twitter definitely weren’t here for Badu’s explanation, especially given her history of blaming young girls for being sexually abused and her past love for R. Kelly.

It's more than "poor choices." Poor choices = eating fried foods everyday. Poor choices = breaking up with someone over text. Serial rape and abuse of black/brown girls and young women for over 20 years is a helluva lot more than a "poor choice." LET'S. BE. REAL. — Avril (@avrilnyc01) January 21, 2019

my problem is that you have a history of blaming lil girls for the male attraction they receive + you speak about the trauma Kelly faced more than you are affirming of the many young Black girls he continues to victimize — MS. BLISS 🦋 (@ajthe1ne) January 21, 2019

Erykah Badu saying she still loves R Kelly doesn’t shock me. This is the same woman who saw “something good in Hitler”…. ☠️ — 🇭🇹Seeester-In-Chief 🇭🇹 (@TheJessieWoo) January 20, 2019

Let’s not forget Erykah Badu was all for victim blaming young girls for grown men not being able to control their fucking eyes. I see exactly why she sides with R Kelly. She been let us knew her thoughts 💭 pic.twitter.com/UjLGhJDj7A — 30s L A M E 🥀🌑 (@majistiii) January 20, 2019

Your reminder to unfollow R Kelly and Erykah Badu. Unless you support it Then let us know so we can unfollow you ☺️ — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 20, 2019

Woke up to the news that Erykah Badu was out here defending R Kelly 😭 pic.twitter.com/aBJiFRvoZ6 — 🥶🥶Lord Jeremiah of House Stark🥶🥶 (@1nfamousJer) January 20, 2019

Erykah Badu is just another middle aged black woman that ain’t giving up R Kelly. — …. (@iHateMontay) January 20, 2019

Cardi B is dragging racists! Erykah Badu is supporting R. Kelly! Our ancestors are probably turning off ‘Bag Lady’ & streaming ‘Bodak Yellow’ in heaven. @fatbellybella @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/y0aoE1T0Bn — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) January 20, 2019

Erykah been misusing her platform since she told little girls to cover up to deter predators like R.Kelly and when she told a Jewish man that Hitler wasn't that bad because he liked art. — Janelle Belgrave L.Ac (@JSoAbove) January 20, 2019

Me if i ever meet Erykah Badu pic.twitter.com/0T6Y3aU5S2 — ✨ (@WHITNEYSCLlT) January 20, 2019

Not surprising, Badu declined to be interviewed for Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries.

