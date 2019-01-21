Erykah Badu, R. Kelly, Twitter, Chicago, concert
Erykah Badu Tries To Clarify Her R. Kelly Comments: ‘I Want Healing For You & Anyone You Hurt’

The Neo-soul singer continues to keep putting her foot in her mouth when it comes to the Pied Piper.

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

After getting booed at a recent Chicago concert and dragged on social media for defending R. Kelly, Erykah Badu is now trying to clarify her statements.

“I love you. Unconditionally,” she tweeted on Sunday to who we assume was directed at Kelly himself.

“[But] that doesn’t mean I support your poor choices. I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you?”

She concluded, “That’s all I’ve ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context.”

Remember, Badu said during a recent performance at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago that she was praying for the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

“I dunno how everybody else feel about it but I’m putting up a prayer right now for R,” she told the crowd according to his video from TMZ.

“I hope he sees the light of day if he done all those things that we’ve seen on TV and heard those ladies talk about. I hope he sees the light of day and comes forward.”

After the crowd came for her, she asked them why they can’t forgive him.

“What y’all say, fuck him? That’s not love. That’s not unconditional love. But what if one of the people that was assaulted by R Kelly grows up to be an offender, we gonna crucify them?”

She added, “They ’bout to R Kelly me to death on the internet, I’m like goddamn. I just want peace and light for everybody and healing for those who are hurt because everyone involved has been hurt, victimized in some kinda way. Love for everybody.”

 

Now, a lot of folks on Twitter definitely weren’t here for Badu’s explanation, especially given her history of blaming young girls for being sexually abused and her past love for R. Kelly.

Not surprising, Badu declined to be interviewed for Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Erykah's explanation and defense of

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
11 photos
