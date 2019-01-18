R. Kelly, Sony Music, Dropped, RCA, #MuteRKelly
Sony Music Finally Mutes R. Kelly, Dissolves Working Relationship With The Singer

The Pied Piper no longer appears on the RCA/Sony website.

Nearly two weeks after the eye-opening and disturbing docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” debuted on Lifetime, Sony Music has finally decided to mute the singer for good.

According to Variety, Sony Music has decided to dissolve its working relationship with R. Kelly. A source told the entertainment publication that “no external announcement of the move is planned in the immediate future.” However, Billboard reported that his name has been dropped from the RCA (owned by Sony) website.

No one from either Sony or the singer’s camp has released a statement on the issue.

It’s also unclear at the moment what this all means for R. Kelly’s upcoming album that is set to be released later this year.

Just this week, Sony faced a lot of public pressure to cut ties with the singer, who since the early 90s has been accused of sexual misconduct, pedophilia and rape. On Wednesday, #MuteRKelly protesters marched outside Sony’s Manhattan headquarters, along with multiple celebs including Lady Gaga, Amara La Negra, Nick Cannon and Meek Mill speaking out against the singer.

This news also comes after another woman has come forward claiming that R. Kelly sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, in a new interview with NBC’s Dateline, Tracy Sampson claims that the singer forced himself on her before coaxing her into a sexual relationship when she interned at Epic Records back i  1999. She was only 16-years-old at the time.

She said the “Ignition” singer asked her, “Can I kiss you?” Sampson recalled, “And I was like, ‘No,'” to which he responded, “‘Well, give me a hug.’ And then, like, when I gave him a hug he just started kissing me.”

Sampson said that she later felt as though she “was in love with him.”

The now-36-year-old added, “I just didn’t know what to do. Like, I didn’t know if this was normal. I didn’t know if this is how adults acted.”

It looks like it may finally be #TimesUp for the Pied Piper.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available. 

