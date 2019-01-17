Cardi B For President? Drops Twerking Video And Shuts Down Trump All In 24 Hours

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Within 24 hours, Cardi B released a twerktastic video showcasing her best stripper moves alongside The City Girls and set the political stratosphere on fire with a one-minute video raising awareness about the government shutdown.

The current shutdown has lasted 22 days with no end in sight as congress refuses to delegate funds to Trump’s desire to build a wall that will span the border of Mexico. It would cost $5.8 billion to build the wall. According to the Washington Post, 380,000 non-critical employees of nine agencies were sent home without pay on January 15. And 420,000 critical employees are working without pay.

Conversations around Cardi’s video sent her to the top of the trending bar on Twitter, leading senators to debate if they should retweet her or not.

Dem senators debate whether to retweet Cardi B tearing into Trump over shutdown https://t.co/A8lfVC1PTi pic.twitter.com/nAgzLArYKh — The Hill (@thehill) January 17, 2019

Cardi is having one hell of a week as it was announced, in addition to landing five Grammy nominations, will be performing during music’s biggest night.

