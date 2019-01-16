McDonald’s Employee, Fired, N-Word, Spring Hills Florida
Yes In 2019, A McDonald’s Employee Was Fired For Calling Black Customer The N-Word

When will this white nonsense stop?

Smile face of a Ronald McDonald statue outside an McDonald's...

Source: Zhang Peng / Getty

Thanks to the McDonald’s employee who had to beat a white man’s ass who tried it and y’all President catering the Clemson football team cold hamburgers, the golden arches fast food franchise has been a staple in the news as of late.

And it looks like they won’t be disappearing anytime soon with this trending news story about a Spring Hills, Florida, employee who was recently fired for calling a Black customer the n-word.

According to the Daily Mail, a viral video of the incident, filmed by Zacch Barnes, shows a white female McDonald’s employee on the phone, along with a male employee, who was accused of using racial slurs against Barnes.

“You just called me a (n-word)!” Barnes yells, then repeats the claim five more times.

The male employee, as brazen as he wants to be, responds: “I don’t care… don’t give a f**k n*gger.”

Even when Barnes reminds the employees that they are probably all getting fired, the white male employee showed no remorse or concern: “I will f**k you up, you f***ing n*gger.”

Soon after, Barnes told a third employee that she too would be fired for not doing her job to deescalate the situation.

‘You’re getting fired too, because you’re a manager. You’re supposed to handle this differently,’ he told her.

Of course, one of the women told the police the Black customer was threatening to kill her manager.

 

It’s unknown what happened that led to the incident or the race of the male employee, but none of that should matter. This type of behavior is deplorable and abhorrent and thankfully McDonald’s officials agree.

“I am aware of the incident involving one of my employees earlier this week,” Javier Ilias, the franchise’s owner, said in a statement.

“The disturbance with the customer prompted our management team to call the police right away; and we did an immediate investigation on this matter. This behavior goes against the values and standards that I expect from employees in my restaurants. This employee displayed improper and unacceptable conduct and is no longer with the company.”

However, the two other white female employees were not reprimanded, the Chicago Tribune noted.

Yes, this type of behavior is still happening in 2019.

Florida , mcdonald's , N Word , racism

