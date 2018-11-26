CLOSE
MODEL MONDAY: Cambria Francesca Isn’t Letting Chronic Pain Stop Her Hustle

Name: Cambria Francesca

IG: @cambriaplusmodel

Agency/Management: Luxe Fit Models 

Claim To Fame: In addition to her extensive work as a fit model Cambria has been seen on the runway at Full Figured Fashion Week.

There is a picture on Cambria Francesca’s Instagram page where she is wearing a bralette, fuchsia lipstick, and not much else. Written across her stomach is the word ‘strong’.

May is #lupusawarenessmonth ……………. As a woman with Lupus who’s birthday is in May, part of my yearly birthday ritual is to spread awareness. ——————————————————— Here are a few little known Lupus Facts: ——————————————————— • The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that 1.5 million Americans, and at least five million people worldwide, have a form of Lupus. • Lupus strikes mostly women of childbearing age. However, men, children, and teenagers develop Lupus, too. • Lupus is two to three times more prevalent among women of color than among Caucasian women. • Recent research indicates that Lupus affects 1 in 537 young African American women. • It is believed that between 10-15 percent of people with lupus will die prematurely due to complications of Lupus. • Only 1 medication has been developed and approved specifically for Lupus in 50+ years. • • • My fight is my strength, my strength is my beauty and my body is my enemy and my best friend. I chose “Strong” as my word, because my strength is something that cannot be measured. It is something you can’t see just by looking at me and my strength isn’t just for me. I am strong for every person diagnosed with this cruel disease. I am strong in spite of my body’s weakness. I am strong because even on my worst days… I am not alone. I go through this journey with #lupussisters and #lupuswarriors who know the struggle of #lupusfog and the pain from a #lupusflare . I have strength because my Aunt had #SystemicLupus , and my Grandfather had #Discoidlupus , and my cousin has Systemic. I have strength because I fight for everyone who lost their fight and for those still fighting. I am strong because I believe my fight means something and one day there will be a cure. . . . . . #lupus #lupusawareness #lupusresearch #iamstrong #celebratemysize #mylifewithlupus #strong #strongwomen #autoimmunedisease #lupuswarrior #lupussucks #mayislupusawarenessmonth #lupusfacts #awareness #systemiclupuserythematosus 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

This label does not refer to her willingness to post the revealing image for the world to see. It does not refer to her refusal to let societal beauty standards tempt her to photoshop out her stretch marks. It does not refer to the ridges in her stomach that indicate that she takes care of herself exercising to keep stay healthy and keep her job as a fit model for some of the most popular brands retailers offer.

It describes the tenacity with which she turns toward fighting an invisible battle with the chronic pain she suffers from as a result of dealing with Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect every part of the body.

Lupus disproportionately affects women of color. They are three times as likely to suffer from the disease yet many people in our community remain unfamiliar with it.  

So excited to share the latest issue of FRECKLY MAG with everyone! 💋❤️🤩 I was blessed with the opportunity to be featured on the cover alongside the beautiful @hayleyhermsofficial and to share my views on body positivity, fashion, and living/ modeling with a disability in my interview. You’ll also find a wonderful article about the uber talented @bullychasers who I am a big fan of! … Don’t miss out and go grab your copy by clicking the link in my bio! • • • Shout out to everyone who helped make this amazing project a reality! 💗💛| @frecklymag @shoots_with_jessica @jrphotola @madeinmyimage @styledbychristi @jjewllz ……………………….. #frecklymag #frecklymagazine #selflove #bodypositivity #intersectionalfeminism #lupus #lupussurvivor #lupuswarrior #chronicpain #chronicpainwarrior #chronicpainawareness #smile #makeup #plussizemodel #plussizefashion #forever21plus #forever21 #loveyourself #embraceyourbody #curls #curvy #beauty #plussize #modellife #magazine #covergirl #volup2diversity #scarrednotscared #invisibleillness #invisibleillnessawareness

Instead of hiding her condition from potential employers and fans and instead opting to just flood her timeline with the curves she is celebrated for she goes out of her way to educate her audience about Lupus.

Alongside behind-the-scenes pictures and videos that authentically share what it’s like to be a plus-size model in L.A. she shares facts about the disease and details her own experiences online. 

Those experiences include making her way to castings for brands like Premme and Swimsuits For All and shooting for publications that reflect her values about body positivity. She is empowered by her body and she brings that attitude to every shoot often collaborating with other models to create spec images that promote sisterhood and normalize body diversity.

As she reclines backwards on a chair with her dark ringlets falling down her face, in one ad she is using her body to its full capacity refusing to be sidelined by something she can not control. 

The illness and the courage she takes it on with is present but when she steps in front of the camera full of calm and beauty…it’s far from being in focus.

