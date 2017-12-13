Rihanna Is Dropping New Lipsticks For Fenty Beauty Called ‘MatteMoiselle’

If you haven’t gotten enough Fenty Beauty to make your day (and face), there’s good news. Rihanna is introducing a whole new line of sexy lip wear to make your holiday season that much better.
The island beauty is seen wearing one of the colors from her new collection, called ClapBack. MatteMoiselle will feature 14 unique colors to include bold colors of green, violet and a deep navy shade such as the one featured on Rihanna.
Singer SZA is also on hand, helping to launch the latest collection of the super-successful brand, sporting a green shade of Midnight Wasabi.
Like the brand’s foundations, these lip colors are highly complimentary of deep melanin shades to create a perfect look worry free of colors that don’t match or do justice.
Check out more of the beautiful colors in this video.The collection will drop December 26 at a Sephora near you. What do you think of the new collection? Get ready to do some more shopping after Christmas!
