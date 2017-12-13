Home > SoBeautiful

Rihanna Is Dropping New Lipsticks For Fenty Beauty Called ‘MatteMoiselle’

If you haven’t gotten enough Fenty Beauty to make your day (and face), there’s good news. Rihanna is introducing a whole new line of sexy lip wear to make your holiday season that much better.

DECEMBER 26!!! Get ur coinz ready🔥💙 #fentybeauty @badgalriri

A post shared by Rihanna Liked x3 (@itsfentybeauty) on

The island beauty is seen wearing one of the colors from her new collection, called ClapBack. MatteMoiselle will feature 14 unique colors to include bold colors of green, violet and a deep navy shade such as the one featured on Rihanna.

Shade: #MIDNIGHTWASABI. | Hold your wigs! #MATTEMOISELLE comin’ 12/26.

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on

Singer SZA is also on hand, helping to launch the latest collection of the super-successful brand, sporting a green shade of Midnight Wasabi.

Like the brand’s foundations, these lip colors are highly complimentary of deep melanin shades to create a perfect look worry free of colors that don’t match or do justice.

PERFECTION😍😍😍 #fentybeauty #MATTEMOISELLE @badgalriri @FENTYBEAUTY

A post shared by Rihanna Liked x3 (@itsfentybeauty) on

Check out more of the beautiful colors in this video.The collection will drop December 26 at a Sephora near you. What do you think of the new collection? Get ready to do some more shopping after Christmas!

 

Rihanna released a long lasting, semi-matte lip paint from Fenty Beauty called Stunna. Click through the gallery to see photos of Black women of all shades wearing this fiery red!

 

