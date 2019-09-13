Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity

When they say the “blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice,” they are not lying!
Dark-skinned Black women are everything and we absolutely will cherish and love them to the end. So to celebrate all that melanin, here are some of the most #BrownSkinGirls in Hollywood and on the ‘Gram:
1. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
2. Tika SumpterSource:Getty
3. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
4. NormaniSource:Getty
5. Justine SkyeSource:Getty
6. Lupita NyongoSource:Getty
7. CiaraSource:Getty
8. Ursula StephenSource:false
Ursula Stephen is known to be the hairstylist behind some of your favorite celebs including Rihanna! Here she’s in front of the camera for a project with makeup artist Camara Aunique.
9. Viola DavisSource:Getty
10. Cianne H BrowneSource:false
Cianne is a beautiful Liberian model. We are loving this nude lipstick, check out Mented Cosmetics to achieve a similar look.
11. Serena WilliamsSource:false
12. Danai GuriraSource:Getty
13. Danielle BrooksSource:false
14. Hodan YSFSource:false
Hodan is a mom of 4 living in the Netherlands.
15. Kenya MooreSource:Getty
16. Naturi NaughtonSource:Getty
17. Chasity SamoneSource:false
Model and entrepreneur Chasity Samone looking fabulous in pink.
18. @NaoumieSource:false
Ivory looks so good against melanin.
19. @IAmHamamatSource:false
Bright eyes and a brighter turban!
20. @Naoumie, @IAmTenika, @IAmJAliciaSource:false
Black beauty.
21. @KiaraPikeSource:false
Golden, melanin goddess!
22. @ItsMaryAmsalamSource:false
We love the navy against the pink.
23. @AnyekuosSource:false
We’re perfect, even just hanging in our white tee.
24. @Melaniin.GoddessSource:false
Senegalese model Khoudia Diop is stunning!
25. @SimoneMariposaSource:false
Simone is stepping out in all her melanin glory.