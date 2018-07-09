MODELMONDAY: Tabria’s Curves Are A ‘Major’ Success

Keyaira Boone is a freelance writer, lover of sarcasm, and new book smell enthusiast. In 2016 she founded the New Jersey based lifestyle site TheCLetter.com to highlight all things culture, civics, and chic in the Garden State.

Agency: Natural Models

Instagram: @tabriamajors

Claim to Fame: After becoming a finalist in their “Swim Search” competition, Majors traveled to the island of Belize to pose for the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue clad only in palm leaves and confidence. She shared in a behind the scenes video for the brand that even though she was “in the water about to pose,” she still couldn’t believe that she had been chosen.

If you’re searching for physical evidence that one can be happy and healthy at any size you need look no further than Tabria Majors. Instead of resembling a rigid washboard the model’s taut stomach muscles settle into her midsection to perfectly compliment her soft curves instead of eradicating them.

Majors casually breaks necks on sets and on social media in swimsuit pieces featuring narrow strings and strategic cut outs that actively disprove the misguided belief held by some retailers that plus-women and the models meant to represent them exclusively belong in high waisted swimwear.

But just because you’re drop dead gorgeous with a ridiculous body doesn’t mean you’re always blessed with the ability to stay f*ck boy free. Majors and her friend writer Mindy J. recount their plus-size dating misadventures in “The Thick Podcast” which they describe as “weekly conversations about love life and lipo but mostly love.”

The show is a hilarious corner of the internet where chivalry is, in fact, dead and curves aren’t a trend that can be ushered in and out by reports on Page Six.

Instead of nipping and tucking her face and body into socially acceptable standards with apps like facetune Majors chooses to stand out on Instagram by using the platform to promote body positivity.

In 2017 she went viral by recreating iconic images of Victoria Secret campaigns. She expressed to Health Magazine in an interview that the lingerie retailer would never cast her in a campaign.

She faced the issue head on writing in one of her captions “maybe I’ll be a Victoria’s Secret angel for Halloween since it ain’t happening in real life.”

Angel or not she’s worth some major attention.

