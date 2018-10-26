Listen To Black Women | Why Are We So Pressed About Penis Size?

| 10.26.18
Yesterday we shared our conversation with sexpert Glamazon Tyomi regarding penis size and why it matters. Today we’re delving into why it shouldn’t. Via insights from our audience and personal anecdotes from our hosts, we discuss the myth of the big Black d-ck, why women always think bigger is better, and how to navigate an average penis with below average performance.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

