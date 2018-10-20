CLOSE
Trending
Home > ThinkBeautiful

Woman Arrested After Leaving 2-Year-Old Boy On A Stranger’s Doorstep

What kind of person would do something like this?

Leave a comment
Say Her Name

Source: Getty / Getty

A Texas woman has been arrested after abandoning a 2-year-old child in front of a stranger’s house earlier this week.

According to KTRK, the father of the child told authorities that the mother of the child, who was in the hospital, texted him claiming that one of her friends was going to drop their son off at his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Yet, that’s not what happened.

Surveillance video shows the female friend arriving in a white car and running towards the door with the child in hand. She was seen ringing the doorbell, knocking on the door and then running back to her car while leaving the child and tow bags behind.

She didn’t even wait to see the child get into the house, a house that did not even belong to the boy’s father. Thankfully, the toddler is OK.

So what did the father think when his child never showed up?

He told police he assumed that the changes had changed and he went on with his day. However, when the media later approached him with the video of what happened to his son, he immediately called the police.

The woman, who the police refuse to release her name to the public, currently faces a felony charge of child abandonment, KTRK noted.

The young boy is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services, as they are deciding whether they will return the boy back to his parents.

RELATED NEWS:

9-Year-Old Boy On Being Falsely Accused Of Groping #CornerstoreCaroline: ‘I Don’t Forgive This Woman’

Video Goes Viral Of Woman Confronting AT&amp;T Worker Accused Of Stealing Money From Her Cash App

Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She Didn’t Get A Job Because Her Name Is ‘Ghetto’

#SayHerName: Black Female Victims Of Police Brutality And Neglect
NewsOne Top 5: More Questions In The Sandra Bland Case, Feds Snatch Emails & Phones In Kendrick Johnson Case...AND MORE
0 photos
child abuse , texas

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Trending Say Her Name
Woman Arrested After Leaving 2-Year-Old Boy On A Stranger’s Doorstep
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Welp! Katt Williams Slams Hazel E As ‘Light Skin And Ugly’
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Anniversary Event
Rihanna Turns Down Super Bowl Halftime Show, Stands With Kaepernick
5 items2018 American Music Awards - Fixed Show
Cardi B Gives Out Coats In Brooklyn + Other Celebs Doing Good Deeds
14 itemsSpecial Screening Of Netflix's 'Nappily Ever After' - Arrivals
Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair
Reginae, YFN, Toya Wright
Toya Wright Is Not Here For Reginae Carter’s Relationship: ‘I Don’t Like The Age Difference’
BET Hip Hop Awards 2018
Is Cardi B Is A Better Performer (And Twerker) Than Nicki Minaj?
BET Hip Hop Awards 2010 - Show
Mo’Nique’s Snatched Waist Is Everything You Need Today!
Trending USA, California, Los Angeles, Teenagers (14-15, 16-17) at school
9-Year-Old Boy On Being Falsely Accused Of Groping #CornerstoreCaroline: ‘I Don’t Forgive This Woman’
Trending Urban Skin Rx Target Launch Hosted By Eva Marcille
Nah Remy Ma, It’s Not OK For Non-Blacks Folks To Use The N-Word
Melania Trump T.I. collage
Melania Trump’s Team Calls For Boycott Of T.I. After Rapper Releases Raunchy Video With Melania Look-Alike
She went to the ER for a rape exam. Her nurse didn't know how to do one.
Wife Catches Husband, Ex-Falcon Player Justin Crawford, Exposing Himself To 12-Year-Old Girl
Woman with Headache
#ApartmentPatty’s Lily-White A** Got Fired After Going Viral For Trying To Block A Black Man From Entering His Own Apartment
18 itemsThe 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals
All The Photos From Eva Marcille’s Dream Wedding
MODEL MONDAY: Gabriella Bernard Talks Sexual Assault, Natural Hair, And The Beauty In Speaking Up
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
The #RoyalBaby: Meghan Markle Is Pregnant
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close