Niecy Nash Claims She Was Disinvited From This Upscale Event Because She’s Black

The folks behind Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic have some explaining to do.

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Don’t ever try to play Niecy Nash.

This is a lesson the folks behind the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic had to learn when they allegedly disinvited the Emmy-nominee to their annual event in Los Angeles last Saturday (Oct. 6).

The Claws star took to social media to share that she was personally invited to the event at Will Rogers Polo Club by the founder of The A List, Ashlee Margolis, who hosts exclusive events for high end brands. But then all of a sudden, Niecy’s invitation was rescinded on the day of the A-list shindig.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, she wrote the following: “My invite was rescinded bcuz I was the wrong caliber of guest,” she tweeted. “2x Emmy nominee. Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, #1 summer show Claws. NOT white. Let’s see who makes the cut… smh.”

She also stressed that she’s boycotting the Veuve Clicquot brand all together.

“I wouldn’t come to your event if you paid me. Wait u wouldn’t. I’m not white.”

Not to undermine Niecy’s feelings or sentiment, but there were a few Black celebs at the event including “Lyft Bae” Kendrick SampsonRosario Dawson and Harold Perrineau. Nevertheless, we still want to know why her invite was snatched away. Was it because she wasn’t the “right kind” of Black celebrity?

Veuve Clicquot, y’all got some explaining to do!

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Racism or nah?

