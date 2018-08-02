CLOSE
#TeamBeautiful Is Attending The UNCF Summer Benefit And We Want You To Join Us

Guess who just graduated!

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

The United Negro College Fund will host it’s 7th annual summer benefit in the Hamptons to raise money for UNCF’s educational initiatives. This years’ theme is “A Mind Is…” purposefully trailing off as to allow you to finish the sentence in a multitude of ways.

The summer benefit is a two-day affair taking place on Saturday, August 18th and Sunday, August 19th. The funds raised at the gala and the brunch will provide scholarships to underrepresented children in the East End from Riverhead to Montauk. The gala, taking place on Saturday, August 18th will be hosted by CNN’s very own Don Lemon and will honor educator and former President of both Bennet College and Spelman College, Dr. Johnetta Cole. Cole was also a director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art and currently is the principal consultant of Cook Ross. The gala will also honor entrepreneur and Essence co-Founder, Edward Lewis. On Sunday, August 19th, there will be a brunch held at Bay Kitchen Bar in East Hampton.

 

UNCF Summer Benefit 2018

Source: UNCF / Courtesy of the United Negro College Fund

We want our readers to join the Women’s Division of iONE Digital to help support our future. The Women’s Division (consisting of Hello Beautiful and Madame Noire) will be the official media sponsors for the Summer Benefit. The gala will be a star-studded and intimate event, with notable celebrities like Michael Strahan, Broderick Hunter, Yandy Smith, Sarunas Jackson and more, in attendance. The cost to attend the gala on Saturday, August 18th, is $200.00 if you are under 30 years old and $350.00 if you are over 30. The cost to attend the brunch on Sunday, August 19th is $150.00.

The gala begins with a VIP reception at 5PM and the official program begins at 6PM. The brunch begins on Sunday at 11AM. We will be providing transportation for 30 of our guests attending the gala on Saturday and 30 more guests attending the gala on Sunday. When you have booked your ticket, please e-mail our Head of Partnerships: Danielle James at DaJames@ionedigital.com so she can ensure your transport. Transportation will be leaving from a location in NYC that will be disclosed closer to the event date. Transportation is on a first come, first serve basis.

All contributions are tax deductible. If you are out of town on the 18th and/or 19th, please consider giving a donation to UNCF or the cost is out of your price range, please consider donating.

Beauties, we look forward to seeing you August 18th and August 19th! You can purchase your tickets for one or both events, here.

