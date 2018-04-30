SpeakHER Podcast Episode 9: A Week Of Trauma

This week, SpeakHER podcast host Charise Frazier sits down with Andrea Ritchie, a noted activist, lawyer and author of “Invisible No More,” to unpack the week of Black trauma, especially in the wake of Chikesia Clemons‘ violent arrest. Where can Black women go to be safe and how do we regain visibility in the fight against state sanctioned violence?

