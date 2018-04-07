Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A Facebook Argument

The deadly shooting of a 3-year-old girl from Alabama last month seems to have sparked from a Facebook argument.
According to AL.com, on March 7 Huntsville resident Martin Evenes reportedly ignited the tragic killing of Lyvia Robinson when he joked on Facebook that his new girlfriend, Brittany Kingston, 27, had assaulted him. That joke later sparked an argument between Kingston and Evenes’ ex-girlfriend Ashley Brown, who is friends with Robinson’s mother.
This escalated to Evenes, Kingston, and another man, Dominique Russell, to drive by the Robinson’s home, where Brown was visiting, and open fire. AL.com noted that Lyvia was standing by the screen door with her mother behind her. Apparently, the bullet hit a metal bar on the door and then ricocheted, fatally hitting the little girl.
During a police interview, Evenes admitted to the shooting, but stressed that because his target was Brown, he wasn’t aiming for the little girl, nor did he know who she or her mother was.
In addition, Kingston claims that she was just along for the ride in the backseat while the shooting took place. That, and the gun belonged to Russell.
During a prelim hearing, Lyvia’s mother testified that she saw Evenes point a gun at her door and shoot. The presiding judge later told prosecutors that they have “probable cause” to charge all three involved with capital murder. However, lawyers for Evenes disputed her recommendation since there’s no evidence that Evenes had intent to kill the child, which is necessary for a capital murder charge.
The case is now being handed to the grand jury that will decide whether or not to hand down indictments.
AL.com reported that if the trio is convicted of capital murder, “the suspects face either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.”
Just senseless.
