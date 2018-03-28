Home > Most Recent

#SayHerName: Amia Tyrae Berryman Is The 7th Transgender Woman Killed in 2018

Rest in power.

Parker Riley, NewsOne
Leave a comment

Transgender women of color are disproportionately victims of fatal violence. And tragically, another Black transgender women has been murdered.

According to WBRZ, on March 26 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, “Officers responded to the Shades Motel on Airline Highway around 1:15 a.m. At the scene was a man with apparent gunshot injures, according to police. The man died at the scene.” The report misgendered her, but the victim was Amia Tyrae Berryman, a 28-year-old transgender woman. She is the seventh (reported) transgender woman killed this year, and five have been of color. She is being honored on social media.

Mic.com reports, “White remembered Tyrae as an ‘awesome’ friend, ‘who despite being bullied’ herself, would stand up for her friends.” White seemed to indicate that Tyrae had been concerned for her safety; she told Mic that Tyrae “didn’t have a easy life”, and that she “was taken away in the very manner she feared.”

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Amia Tyrae Berryman.

DON’T MISS:

#DecynthiaClements: Protestors Call For Justice In Police Shooting Of Illinois Woman

In A Moment Of Grief, Stephon Clark’s Brother Interrupts City Council Meeting To Demand Justice

 

Amia Tyrae

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading #SayHerName: Amia Tyrae Berryman Is The 7th Transgender Woman Killed in 2018

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
#SayHerName: Amia Tyrae Berryman Is The 7th Transgender Woman Killed in 2018
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 2, 2018
WHO WORE IT BEST: Was Adrienne Bailon Or Beyoncé More Spot On In This Top? [POLL]
Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Death Of Stephon Clark
In A Moment Of Grief, Stephon Clark’s Brother Interrupts City Council Meeting To Demand Justice
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin Fetish’
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 28, 2018
LET’S MAKEUP: Rihanna’s Going To Help You’re Glow Up…Literally
A New Class Of Police Officers Graduates In New York City
West Palm Beach Officer Caught Dragging Woman By Her Hair
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As Live’
Trending Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
Is Tiffany Haddish Telling Folks That Sanaa Lathan Bit Beyoncé?
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To Pregnancy Rumors
Cadillac Records Los Angeles Premiere - After Party
#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa Lathan
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
India Arie Shares Hair Journey After Haters Tried To Shame Her
Wendy Williams
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?
Trending Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Sacramento Police Chief ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio In Stephon Clark Shooting
Baton Rouge Reels In Aftermath Of Ambush Shooting Killing Three Police Officers
Baton Rouge Officers Who Fatally Shot Alton Sterling Will Walk Free
Trending Department Of Justice Launches Civil Rights Investigation In Shooting Of A Black Man By Baton Rouge Police Officer
Press Conference Held With Stephon Clark's Family, NAACP And NAN