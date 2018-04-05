Home > HB Newsletter

REPORT: Body Of Missing CDC Employee Found In Chattahoochee River

Timothy Cunningham's decomposed body was discovered by local fisherman just 400 yards off the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia.

The body of Timothy Cunningham, a CDC employee who mysteriously went missing two months ago, was recovered on Tuesday in the Chattahoochee River.

According to NBC News, his severely decomposed body was discovered by local fisherman just 400 yards off the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cunningham, 35, gained national headlines after his family became concerned about his whereabouts. He was last seen on February 12 when he fell ill at work he left work from falling ill. Cunningham was a decorated CDC employee–he was part of teams that investigated the public health crisis of the Zika virus and Ebola outbreak.

Cunningham’s family feared for the worst–voicing concerns regarding his mental health status.

“Tim had been in communication with us extensively on Sunday [Feb. 11], and I pinpoint Sunday because there were some exchanges via phone as well as text that alerted me to be concerned about our son,” his father Terrell Cunningham said in a previous interview.

Several days later his parents, Tia-Juana and Terrell, drove from their residence in Maryland to Georgia to try to locate their son. They found his home undisturbed along with his car, keys, wallet and dog. Their last communication with Cunningham was on February 11.

Several conspiracy theories swirled about his whereabouts as the local community organized several search parties after his disappearance.

