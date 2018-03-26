Home > SoBeautiful

This Is What Beyoncé Wears To Do Her Weekend Shopping

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Beyoncé was spotted out and about with Blue Ivy at none other than Target. It doesn’t get more suburban than this. The superstar and mom of 3 showed us her weekend style, that totally hit the bullseye.

Beyoncé & Blue shopping at Target today. 🎯

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Beyoncé wore a $410.00 Self Portrait asymmetric red and white polka dot top and paired the look with slightly oversized jeans cuffed at the bottom and some super cute red heels with a furry back.

RELATED: Beyoncé Is Out Here Breaking Necks In Her Pum Pum Shorts

While most run errands in yoga pants and sneakers, Queen Bey keeps it glam at all times. Blue Ivy looked adorable in a short pants sweat suit and pink New Balances.

Such a cute (and stylish!) family.

DON’T MISS:

All The Details On Beyoncé’s 2018 NBA All-Star Courtside Look

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Eve And Beyonce In Naeem Khan [POLL]

LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Steps to Beyoncé’s Dramatic 2018 Grammy Look

The Sound of Change Live - London

Beyoncé's Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make

17 photos Launch gallery

Beyoncé's Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make

Continue reading This Is What Beyoncé Wears To Do Her Weekend Shopping

Beyoncé's Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make

Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson held a successful second annual Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater in North Hollywood, CA. The gala brought out Black Hollywood's finest for a night of art and celebration. The star of the evening, was none other than Beyoncé and her beautiful family, including her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and husband Jay-Z. We have all the details on her outfit (and her outfit change). Click through our gallery for all the fashion and style you can handle from America's Favorite Family.

 

Beyoncé fashion , Beyoncé style , Beyonce , black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style , celebrity fashion , celebrity photos , celebrity style

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Trending Turn issues that may arise during the Super Bowl into teachable moments for kids
NFL Player Erik Reid Remains Unsigned After Kneeling Alongside Kaepernick
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre
2017 Winter TCA Tour - FOX All-Star Party - Arrivals
Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé
23137702
School Desegregation Pioneer Linda Brown Dead At 76
FASHION-FRANCE-OFF-WHITE
How Long Will We Allow Fashion Houses To Colonize Black Culture?
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
This Is What Beyoncé Wears To Do Her Weekend Shopping
POC Youth March - NYC
NYC Black & Brown Youth Want You To Know, ‘We Been Marching’
Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Angel Ball 2017 - Inside
Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo On Cruise Ship
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals
Apryl Jones Hints At Omarion’s Alleged Bad Parenting: “You Can’t Make Someone Responsible”
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Ready To Throw Down After Someone Bit Beyoncé’s Face
Evelyn And Bobbie
This Company Is Revolutionizing The One Item Women Wear More Than 8 Hours A Day
Chance The Rapper Criticizes Heineken’s Latest Ad That Alludes To Colorism
Trending President Trump holds a law enforcement roundtable on sanctuary cities at the White House
6 Of The Craziest Things Stormy Daniels Revealed About Trump During Her ’60 Minutes’
Trending US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS
Parkland Student Says The Media Refuses To Highlight Black Classmates’ Voices
BraVo International Music Award In Moscow
#MeToo: Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45,000 To Finish Her Album After She Refused to Shower With Him
Chadwick Boseman
Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The Top-Grossing Superhero Film Of All Time In U.S.