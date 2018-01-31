Home > SoBeautiful

LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Steps to Beyoncé’s Dramatic 2018 Grammy Look

Recreate Queen Bey's bold Grammy Makeup Look in 7 easy steps...sunglasses not included!

The Carter family may have walked away empty-handed at last night’s Grammy Awards, but Beyonce‘s entire ensemble was definitely a winner.  Donning a dramatic sculptured hat, geometric Lorraine Schwartz earrings, and a cold-shoulder, double-slit Nicholas Jebran gown, music’s First Lady was truly a work of art. Although she spent the evening behind her very fabulous Alain Mikli sunglasses, Beyonce was still giving great face with a bold lip and highlighted cheekbones.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Bey’s look was created by her long-time makeup artist Sir John. I loved that he uses a mix of high-end and more affordable products to get her camera ready. If you’re ready to turn heads, here are 7 steps to recreate her amazing look!

1. We all know that Beyonce has flawless skin, so for her less is more. Sir John first applied Glossier Skin Tint ($26) all over. He then used the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing & Contour Kit ($9.99,Target), utilizing lighter tones under the eyes and darker tones to create dimension and contour.

2. Next, Sir John applied Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam($18) on the apples of her cheeks. For a great dupe try Maybelline Master Glaze Blush Stick in Coral Sheen ($9.99, buymebeauty.com).

 

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

3. To make her cheekbones POP, Sir John used L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion($14.99) on her cheekbones, bridge of her nose and other high points of her face. (For an even more budget friendly option try Iman Cosmetics Luxury Highlighter Glamour Girl. It comes in 3 gorgeous shades and is only $10!)

4. He then added L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder in Sunlight ($14.99) on top. Now this is a little splurge, but similar option (and black female owned) is the Danessa Myricks Enlight Illuminator in Heaven Sent ($20). It gives a BEAUTIFUL glow and will become a staple in your makeup bag.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

5. For Beyonce’s eyes, Sir John applied a rose gold shadow on the ball of her eyes. Rose gold is the shadow you need to be wearing more, especially with blush and mauve being such popular colors this season. #TeamBeautiful loves Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Space Cowboy ($21.00 at Macys.com). He then created a cat-eye look, applying L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Feline Liner Noir on the top lash line. For the bottom of the eye, he applied YSL Beauty Eye Duo Smoker in Smokey Brown near the lash line to create a soft look. For a fraction of the price, you can create your own smokey eye with NYX Professional Smokey Fume’ Palette ($4.29, Target.com) 

6. Take note, even if you are behind sunglasses don’t neglect your lashes! Sir John applied generous coats of L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise ($9.99) on the lashes to create a very feathery lash look. Urban Decay Cannonball Mascara ($20) is another great option when you want to give your lashes a little extra love. To get Bey’s strong yet natural brows, try Milani Cosmetics Easybrow Tinted Fiber Gel ($7.00). This helps to fill in any sparse areas with no pencil lines or smudging.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

7. To finish the look, Sir John created a bold purple-magneta lip look utilizing L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner in Strike A Matte-ch and a mix of both YSL Beauty Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in Fuchsia Intime & Carmine Encounter. He first applied the lip liner all over the lips and then applied a mixture of both matte liquid lip shades on top. You can recreate this bold lip moment with more affordable options. Support a Black-owned, female business by using The Lip Bar’s Liquid Matte Stain in Prima Donna ($13). It is a vibrant purple that stays put for hours.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

So Beauties the next time you’re ready to throw on a pair of sunglasses don’t neglect the rest of your makeup routine. Ask yourself, “what would Queen Bey do?” Tag us with your recreations at @HelloBeautiful!

