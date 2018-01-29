Home > SoBeautiful

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Eve And Beyonce In Naeem Khan [POLL]

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

There’s nothing more stylish and comfortable than a two piece suit. There’s room for creativity or to simply slay! Check out two of your faves who took the pin-striped look to the next level. Two queens who have a rep for shaking up the red carpet, Eve and Beyoncé  didn’t fall short in their pin-striped selections for the special events they attended.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Last night at the 2018 Grammy Awards, rapper Eve showed up in true glitz and glamour with a Fall/Winter 2017 Naeem Khan two piece suit. The wide flare pants and matching one button top came in a sparkling silver and black stripe pattern, with the top showing off Eve’s legendary paw tattoos. Her blond tresses stylishly sat on on side of her head, in a wavy pattern to show off her overall evening look.

2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

During the 2016 CFDA Awards, songstress Beyonce wore the glitzy pantsuit as well. She accented her look with a black large brimmed hat and black Louis Vuitton platform heels. Underneath her one-button top, she kept the glitz going with a black ruffle blouse accented by a sparkling collar.

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

The model wore it down the runway with the lace bralet and and draped necklaces with chandelier earrings.

Both Bey and Eve were keeping it classy and cute! But who do think styled this suit best? Take a vote in our pole below now!

DON’T MISS:

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Taraji P. Henson Vs Tatyana Ali In Stella &amp; James [POLL]

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Gwen Stefani Vs Rihanna In Balmain [POLL]

GET THE LOOK: How To Look Jaunty In A Jumpsuit

[ione_media_gallery id=”2933402″ overlay=”true

2018 grammy awards , 60th Annual Grammy Awards , Beyonce , black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style , black fashion , Eve , Naeem Khan , red carpet fashion , who wore it better

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
2016 Winter TCA Tour - Day 9
Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars
Student sitting at a desk in a classroom
#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel School Prank
Frustrated businesswoman
White Woman Apologizes For Calling Black Child A Monkey On Instagram
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award
It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Prep For Baby #2
Kat Von D Beauty Fragrance Launch Press Party #SAINTANDSINNER At Roosevelt
Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might Just Be A D-Cup”
NAACP And TV One Host Screening And Social Justice Summit For 'Two Sides'
Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into A Movement’ With New TV One Documentary, ‘Two-Sides’
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Blue Ivy Shooshed Jay Z & Beyonce + More Moments You Missed At The 2018 Grammys
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LET’S MAKEUP: Andra Day’s 2018 Grammys Makeup Look
Eve and Beyonce
WHO WORE IT BETTER: Eve And Beyonce In Naeem Khan [POLL]
9 itemsCelebrity Sightings In New York City - October 25, 2012
How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars Wins Big: 2018 Grammy Awards
15 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award
LET’S MAKEUP: Don’t Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Joy Villa Turns Heads At 2018 Grammys With Anti-Abortion White Dress
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 2018 Grammy Awards
25 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 60th Annual Grammy Awards
NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2017
Casting News! Jennifer Hudson Tapped To Star In MGM’s Aretha Franklin Biopic