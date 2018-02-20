All The Details On Beyoncé’s 2018 NBA All-Star Courtside Look

The 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend was held in Los Angeles, California over President’s Day Weekend. Stars were pictured out and about enjoying festivities. Beyoncé made a courtside appearance with her daughter Blue Ivy, mother Tina Knowles, and Richard Lawson. They were watching the All-Star Game, Team LeBron against Team Stephen. What family fun!

Beyoncé looked colorful in a $660 bright yellow Simon Porte Jacquemus asymmetrical skirt and a $375 JW Anderson logo hoodie. She paired the look with $820 Gianvito Rossi helmut bootie in transparent PVC and black leather.

She wore tiny sunglasses created by Gentle Monster.

Beyoncé seemed to enjoy the game, taking selfies with her daughter, Blue Ivy.

Team LeBron won 148 against Team Stephen 145.

