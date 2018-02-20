Home > SoBeautiful

All The Details On Beyoncé’s 2018 NBA All-Star Courtside Look

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

The 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend was held in Los Angeles, California over President’s Day Weekend. Stars were pictured out and about enjoying festivities. Beyoncé made a courtside appearance with her daughter Blue Ivy, mother Tina Knowles, and Richard Lawson. They were watching the All-Star Game, Team LeBron against Team Stephen. What family fun!

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé looked colorful in a $660 bright yellow Simon Porte Jacquemus asymmetrical skirt and a $375 JW Anderson logo hoodie. She paired the look with $820 Gianvito Rossi helmut bootie in transparent PVC and black leather.

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

She wore tiny sunglasses created by Gentle Monster.

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Beyoncé seemed to enjoy the game, taking selfies with her daughter, Blue Ivy.

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Team LeBron won 148 against Team Stephen 145.

DON’T MISS:

Blue Ivy Lives It Up At NBA All-Star Weekend [PHOTOS]

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Beyoncé Dons A 21K Gucci Kimono Because She Can To The NBA All Star Game

Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success

Black Panther Stars At BAFTA

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On Black For The BAFTA Awards

14 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On Black For The BAFTA Awards

Continue reading All The Details On Beyoncé’s 2018 NBA All-Star Courtside Look

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On Black For The BAFTA Awards

The 71st Annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were held on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The purpose of the award show is to honor the best in British and foreign films. Several of the stars of Black Panther attended, wearing all Black on the red carpet. We rounded up the best dressed from the evening. Click through the gallery to see Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Naomie Harris, and more!

 

2018 NBA All-Star Weekend , Beyoncé fashion , Beyoncé style , Beyonce , black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
We tv Celebrates The Premieres Of 'Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars' and 'Ex-isled' - Arrivals
Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested For Slapping Benzino In Front Of Cops
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth to Her Daughter
Say What? Trump Voters Want A White History Month
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape
25 items2018 Trinidad Carnival
HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival
'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference
Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting So Much, We Think They’re A Couple
11 items67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
All-Star Weekend Brought All You Favorite Celebs To Los Angeles
Trending US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump In His Feelings Over Oprah's ’60 Minutes’ Interview
67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
GET THE LOOK: Queen Latifah Wasn’t Hiding Her Style During All Star Weekend
13 itemsMarvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase
‘Black Panther’s’ M’Baku Has The Internet’s Womb In A Stir
Trending Spike TV's 'Don Rickles: One Night Only' - Show
Trailer Drops For Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish TBS Series ‘The Last O.G.’
Tropical Chinese Restaurant (credit: TropicalChineseMiami.com)
Black Women Faced Discrimination, Racially Profiled At Harlem Restaurant
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
All The Details On Beyoncé’s 2018 NBA All-Star Courtside Look
14 itemsBlack Panther Stars At BAFTA
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On Black For The BAFTA Awards
Charlotte ‘Prosperity Preacher’ Reportedly Disappeared With Nearly Half A Million Dollars
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman