Slay! Canada’s New $10 Bill Honors A Black Woman

Remember when Harriet Tubman was supposed to be on the U.S. $20 bill?

It was one of the many things President Obama fought for in his last year in office. However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin basically shut that down. In January, he said, “We haven’t made any decisions on whether we will change the bill or won’t change the bill.”

But not all is lost.

It appears that Canada has decided to be on the right side history by issuing their own currency with a sista on it. The Guardian reports,” Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond was selected from the more than 26,000 submissions that rolled in after the Bank of Canada announced plans to put a Canadian woman on the country’s circulating currency for the first time.”

If you aren’t familiar with Desmond, back in 1946 she refused to leave the whites-only section of a Canadian movie theater. This act of protest helped to propel Canada’s civil rights movement and Nova Scotia’s legal end to segregation in 1954.

For all of her hard work and tenacity, Desmond, who passed away in 1965 at 50 years old, is now the new face of Canada’s $10 dollar bill!

Desmond’s sister Wanda Robson, now in her 90s, was on hand to unveil Canada’s first banknote featuring a black person.

“It’s beyond what I ever thought. It’s beautiful,” she told an audience in Halifax.

Beautiful indeed.

Learn more about Desmond below:

