Top Democrats Are Making Moves To Have A Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed In The U.S. Capitol

California Senator Kamala Harris and New York Rep. Yvette Clark say it's due time to honor the magnetic congresswoman.

Charise Frazier

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Yvette Clarke want the imagery of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to be elected to Congress, erected in the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday the legislators announced their plans to co-sponsor a bicameral bill for the statue’s placement.

Chisholm is a shining beacon in American politics. In 1972, Chisholm made history becoming the first Black woman to run for president on either the Democrat or Republican ticket.  Her passion for education was one of the many tenants she fought for during her tenure as a congresswoman. The Bedford-Stuyvesant native served seven terms in congress representing the state of New York, from 1968-1983. She left congress to teach in Florida, where she later died in 2005 at the age of 80.

The bill has backing from other top democrats such as Sen. Corey Booker, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine and both New York Senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Women’s History Month is definitely starting off right.

