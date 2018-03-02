Home > SoBeautiful

FAB FINDS: Nordstroms Offers Nubian Skin’s ‘Naked Collection’ Online

Danielle James , Style & Beauty Editor

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Leave a comment
Nubian Skin Naked Collection

Source: Nubian Skin / Courtesy of Nubian Skin

Nubian Skin is a lingerie company offering lingerie, hosiery, and shoes for women of various skin tones. The brand has been worn by models like Jourdan Dunn and superstar Beyoncé.

It’s super exciting to see Nordstrom.com recognize the power and importance of diversity by adding the lingerie line to their online assortment. Nubian Skin carries undergarment needs for a range of skin tones and now goes up to 40G in bras and XXL additional undergarment offerings. This move by Nordstrom also makes online shopping easier for Black women and the product more accessible to all. The size diversity on the site is refreshing, not just in terms of size, but also in terms of body shape.

The Naked Collection, the latest collection by Nubian Skin, doesn’t just feature bras and panties, but also includes a bandeau, bodysuit, camisole, and full slip. These additions are perfect for all the sheer styles that are trending for Spring/Summer 2018.

Founder Ade Hassan said,

“We started a movement when we launched Nubian Skin, and we want people to know that for us, it’s simply not a trend.”

While melanin is definitely in, we’re so glad for brands that are thinking of Black women in terms of longevity and working towards making products specifically for us.

Buy Nubian’s Skin latest collection, here.

DON’T MISS: 

The New Nude: Are Retailers Finally Realizing That White Isn’t The Only Skin Color?

Ade Hassan, Creator of Nubian Skin, Is Revolutionizing The Lingerie Game

Nubian Skin Gets Major Online Retail Distribution

black women , bra , fashion , fashion for black women , lingerie , Nordstroms , Nubian Skin , plus size , products for black women , style

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading FAB FINDS: Nordstroms Offers Nubian Skin’s ‘Naked Collection’ Online

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Has More Words For Whoopi, Says She Came For Her Husband
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Carpet
Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife
PaleyLive NY Presents An Evening With The Cast And Creative Team Of 'Power'
50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies, He Dies’
Barack And Michelle Obama Attend Portrait Unveiling At Nat'l Portrait Gallery
This Photo Of A Little Girl Staring At Michelle Obama’s Portrait Is Everything!
Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
#WakandaForever: There’s Finally A Princess Shuri Doll!
Rick Ross Private Birthday Affair
REPORT: Rick Ross Hospitalized
29th Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals
We’re Rooting For You: #TeamBeautiful’s Top Oscar Nominees 
Valeisha B Jones
HB Money Moves: Spotlight On Valeisha Butterfield Jones
Shirley Chisholm Gives the Victory Sign
Top Democrats Are Making Moves To Have A Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed In The U.S. Capitol
Black Woman Holding Protest Sign
Running Blind In Truth: On Being A Black Woman With An Opinion, And Being Hated For It
Nubian Skin Naked Collection
FAB FINDS: Nordstroms Offers Nubian Skin’s ‘Naked Collection’ Online
Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals
Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice For Tamar Braxton & Women Who Blame Their Friends For The Demise Of Their Relationships
Safaree 'Fur Coat Vol.1' Listening Party
Safaree Claims Nicki Minaj Was Abusive, Says He Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House
Alfre Woodard and Morgan Stanley Present the 9th Annual Oscar's Sistahs Soiree
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Goes For Spring Style At The Oscars Sistahs Soireé
Everything We Know About The Shooting At Central Michigan University [UPDATED]