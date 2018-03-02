FAB FINDS: Nordstroms Offers Nubian Skin’s ‘Naked Collection’ Online

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.
It’s super exciting to see Nordstrom.com recognize the power and importance of diversity by adding the lingerie line to their online assortment. Nubian Skin carries undergarment needs for a range of skin tones and now goes up to 40G in bras and XXL additional undergarment offerings. This move by Nordstrom also makes online shopping easier for Black women and the product more accessible to all. The size diversity on the site is refreshing, not just in terms of size, but also in terms of body shape.
The Naked Collection, the latest collection by Nubian Skin, doesn’t just feature bras and panties, but also includes a bandeau, bodysuit, camisole, and full slip. These additions are perfect for all the sheer styles that are trending for Spring/Summer 2018.