Home > SoBeautiful

YouTube Star Patricia Bright Shines On The Newest Cover Of Glamour UK

Jamé Jackson
Leave a comment

Long gone are the days when only one size, shade, and celebrity status was featured on the front of a magazine. And while we still have a long way to go in the discussion and fight for inclusivity, platforms like blogging, creative spaces, and even Youtube have allowed for people to be seen and heard.

For Glamour UK’s latest cover, Patricia Bright graces the cover in her full, melanin glory! Bright is a London-based, Nigerian Youtuber who currently boasts over 1 million followers and counting. She’s not, however, an average Youtuber or someone you may “expect” is pretty much a celebrity. Bright is literally that…bright! Her funny humor and silly nature make her relatable to countless people. She’s organic with content and constantly shares the trueness of being a mother, an influencer, a wife, and an entrepreneur. If anything, every single one of Patricia’s viewers (myself included), feel like part of her family. So Bright’s transcendence into the milli club was not only a big deal for women, but for Brown women who oftentimes don’t see themselves tapping into those spheres of influencement. Realistically, we oftentimes see the same aesthetic pushed for Black women, and while we celebrate them all, it’s imperative that the Jackie Aina’s and the Patricia Bright’s of the world are included.

RELATED: These Black Beauty YouTubers Show The Truth About Tarte’s Newest Foundation Launch

For the famed publication, Bright opened up on a variety of things in regards to her life that we can all take away from. And yes, she did not shy away from discussing the fact that she still is learning to grow confidence in herself and on the importance of representation.

On being comfortable with who she is:

“My reality might be a bit more squidgy, but I’m still comfortable with who I am and not being perfect. And if I want to change things, that’s great, too. Real beauty comes from who you are on the inside and as I’ve grown into myself, I’ve realized that beauty genuinely is in the eye of the beholder. There will be people who find you beautiful regardless of society’s beauty standards, so find that group. Find the people who love you.”

On the representation she looked for growing up:

“When I was growing up, there weren’t many Black celebrities in the UK. So, I looked to American women like Oprah and Tyra Banks. I didn’t know much about Naomi Campbell, but now I appreciate how great she is. I’ve seen her at events and she has this amazing grace. When she walks into the room, everyone looks up.”

Not to mention her amazing video where she dishes on 10 things you may not know about her:

We’re so excited to see someone who has worked so hard to get a cover! What an amazing node to #BlackGirlMagic but also the power of doing the work and watching the seeds grow. We can’t wait for what Patricia has next. Check out the full interview over on Glamour UK.

DON’T MISS:

Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot &amp; Our Hearts Melt

Youtube Vlogger Malibu Dollface Reads Kim Kardashian &amp; Jeffree Star For Filth

Mommy Talk: Kelly Rowland Starts Her Own YouTube Channel

Text messaging.

35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration

35 photos Launch gallery

35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration

Continue reading YouTube Star Patricia Bright Shines On The Newest Cover Of Glamour UK

35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration

Ok let’s be honest: we can get sucked into watching hair tutorials on YouTube for hours. However considering the amazing amount of talent that many beauty vloggers possess, it doesn’t surprise us at all. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next hairstyle or just love watching hair tutorials as much as us, we rounded up some of the best hair vloggers we’ve come across. Click through for 35 Black YouTube vloggers you should follow for hair inspiration and thank us later!

 

beauty , Glamour UK , makeup , Patricia Bright , youtube , YouTuber

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Marc Jacobs - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The ShowsThe Shows
White Photographer Facing Backlash For Digitally Creating A Dark Skinned Model
35 items2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon - Show
Slay! Our Faves Shine At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Honors
22 items2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon - Red Carpet
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Essence Black Women In Hollywood Kicks Off Women’s History Month
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Mary J. Blige Says She Made No Money From Oscar-Nominated Performance in ‘Mudbound’
Ben Carson Book Signing at Barnes & Noble
Massa Ain’t Happy! The White House Is Furious At Ben Carson And HUD Over Lavish Spending Reports
VERSUS - Front Row - LFW September 2017
Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over ‘Hawaiian Silky Hair’ Comment Is Because People Assume She’s White Or Mixed
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-BLACKPANTHER
Salute: The King Of Wakanda Surprises Fans On Jimmy Fallon
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch - Arrivals
YouTube Star Patricia Bright Shines On The Newest Cover Of Glamour UK
Trending 2014 Soul Train Music Awards - Centric Comedy All Stars
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot
Chadwick Boseman
For The Culture! Big Boi Takes Hospice Patients And Family To ‘Black Panther’
Trending TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We Are The Dream’ Campaign
Trending Larry Busacca Archive
Whitney Houston Died From A Broken Heart, Says Bobby Brown
FX Atlanta Promo Pics
WATCH: Robbin’ Season Is In Full Swing In ‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Promo
NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals
NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams Are Working It Out
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
Are We Getting A ‘Fresh Princess Of Bel-Air’?
Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017
Michelle Obama Has Some Twitter Tips For Donald Trump