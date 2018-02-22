Oprah Claps Back At Trump’s ‘Insecure’ Diss With Dope Move

Oprah knew just how to handle Trump’s disrespectful rant about her recent 60 Minutes roundtable discussion that explored his divisive presidency. The mogul clapped back on Thursday at the president, who tweeted that she was “insecure,” on live television without even addressing him by name.

“I woke up and I just thought,” Winfrey, while raising her hands in the air and shrugging, said on The Ellen Show. “I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought, ‘What?’”

Yes, Oprah gave the shrug to Trump who once was one of the mogul’s fans. Watch the “boy, bye” moment here:

Oprah’s response made it clear that she has no time for the haters. Also, the OWN mogul can “read” just as good as an Atlanta housewife. She is never scared!

60 Minutes aired Oprah’s segment that featured a diverse group of voters from Grand Rapids, Michigan, in a discussion with 14 pro and anti-Trump voters on Sunday. Trump, of course, was all in his messed-up feelings about the segment.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect,” Trump tweeted the same day the segment aired, and then he alluded to the rumors of her 2020 presidential bid. “Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

After reading Trump’s tweet, Winfrey went back and double-checked her segment to fight Trump’s accusations.

“What I actually really did was I went back and looked at the tape to see if there was any place that, that could be true,” she confessed to DeGeneres who asked if she agreed with Trump’s “slanted or biased” allegations. “I went back and looked at every tape, I called the producers. Because what actually happened was when you do 60 Minutes, you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it, before you do the introduction to it, and then they give you the critique. So, they critique every word and is this fair – you have this whole panel of people looking at whether it was fair.”

Oprah mounted a defense, but so did U.S. Rep Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) Auntie Maxine tweeted a clap back at Trump, too. It’s nice to know that folks can stand together in addressing Trump’s never-ending claims about the media.

What? Oprah insecure? I don't think so. As a matter of fact, Oprah is richer than you are. Deal with that. Not true? Show your tax returns! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 20, 2018

