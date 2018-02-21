HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Looks Like A Floral Fantasy In Dolce And Gabbana

Home > SoBeautiful

Hello Beautiful Staff
Kerry Washington attended the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards to receive the Spotlight Award.

20th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

The beauty looked stunning in a green and pink Dolce And Gabbana Spring 2018 Secret Show see-through gown. The dress features floral appliques delicately and strategically placed all over the mesh fabric.

20th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

The upper bodice of the dress featured corset bodice style. The arms of the dress are decorated in one lone rose that cascades off the shoulder.

20th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

The bottom of the dress had oversized florals. 

20th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Kerry wore a pinkish-reddish lip, matching the flowers on her gown. She gave us a straight, sleek bob and came through with her post-baby glow. The new mom looks fabulous.

Beauties, we need to know: are you feeling Kerry’s dress? Take our poll below:

