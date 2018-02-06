Trending
Trump Says Democrats Not Clapping During SOTU Address Is ‘Treasonous,’ ‘Un-American’

There was nothing about his speech that was worthy of applause though...

Danielle Jennings
Despite holding the highest position in the world, even though he shouldn’t have it, Trump continues to operate like a spoiled, whiny child that expects accolades for any and everything they do—regardless of the fact that his actions reek of mediocrity and incompetence. Trump’s latest gripes are directed at Democrats who refused to applaud him during his State of the Union address.

If you managed to sit through Trump’s first SOTU address last week, you likely heard nothing that would make you want to applaud. In fact, you probably got a headache from all the eye-rolling you did caused by all the hot air he spewed. Which is why many were happy that Democrats in attendance refused to clap for #45. Now, true to form, he’s calling out the Dems behavior as “treasonous” and “un-America,” as reported by The Root.

Via The Root:

During a visit to a manufacturing plant in Cincinnati on Monday afternoon, NBC News reports, Trump called Democrats’ ice-cold reaction to his State of the Union address “un-American” and “treasonous.”

“It was bad energy,” Trump told the crowd, referring to the Democratic side of the room, as if he were some poor Master of Fine Arts student explaining why he bombed his open-mic performance. “You’ve got half the room going totally crazy, wild. They loved everything; they want to do something great for our country,” Trump continued, doing the little accordion thing he does with his little hands.

“And you have the other side”—referring to the Democrats—“even in positive news, really positive news … they were like death. And un-American. Un-American,” he said.

Being who he is, naturally Trump didn’t stop there with his latest attack on Democrats. He continued with, “Somebody said treasonous. Mmm, yeah, I guess, why not? Can we call that treasonous?” Trump asked the applauding, laughing crowd. “Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

At this point, it seems that the easiest way to get under Trump’s skin is to rob him of what he desires most—accolades. Let’s keep doing it.

 

Bresha Meadows Is Free & Back Home

Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use Art To Honor Police Deaths Of Unarmed Black People

