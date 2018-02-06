Bresha Meadows Is Free & Back Home

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues--or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Bresha Meadows is back home after serving time for shooting her father.

The Ohio teen who gunned down her abusive father walked free this weekend.

WLWT 5 reports that Bresha’s mother emailed The Vindicator last week to announce that her daughter would come home on Sunday. Bresha has been serving an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to delinquency by reason of involuntary manslaughter last May. As part of a plea deal, the Ohio teen had admitted to shooting her 41-year-old father at their home in July 2016, when she was just 14.

Bresha, now 16 years old, was later sentenced to serving two months in a juvenile detention before being moved to a mental health facility for an additional six months.

According to Ebony, now that she is free, Bresha will be going back to high school as a junior. WMFJ reports that she is excited to come home and get back into normal life.

RELATED STORIES:

#FreeBresha: Bresha Meadows Accepts Plea Deal, Will Be Home By Early 2018

Bresha Meadows May Get A Clean Slate Under Tentative Plea Deal

#FreeBresha: Teen Accused Of Killing Abusive Father Won’t Face Life Sentence; Will Be Charged As A Juvenile

Also On HelloBeautiful: