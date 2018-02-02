Home > Most Recent

Civil Rights Lawyer Benjamin Crump Labels Louisville ‘Ground Zero’ In The #MeToo Movement Amid LMPD Rape Accusations

The civil rights attorney is gearing up to represent nine women who allege they were raped by a former Louisville police officer.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Leave a comment

In the wake of a pivotal national movement against rape and sexual harassment, nine Louisville, Kentucky, women have come forward–accusing  former Louisville Metro Police officer, Pablo Cano, of rape.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who previously defended the families of  Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and Michael Brown, has come forth as legal counsel for the nine accusers, WDRB reports. The women were also under the representation of Shannon Fauver, one of the Louisville lawyers who fought to legalize gay marriage at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This officer violated their trust in the entire system when he coerced them when they were most vulnerable,”Crump said. “We declare Louisville, Kentucky, will be Ground Zero in the “Me Too” movement, of women being violated by these rogue police officers.”

Crump’s forewarning in reference to the #MeToo movement is important, but this watershed moment has struggled with acknowledging the experiences of women of color who have historically suffered in silence with their own accounts of sexual assault, harassment and violation.

Last week, a fourth women came forward to file a lawsuit against Cano, accusing him of forcing himself on her after he pulled her over during a traffic stop.

All of the victims have remained anonymous with the moniker of “Jane Doe,” but in July 2017 one woman came forward in an interview with WDRB to give details of her harrowing account.

“He grabbed the back of my head and slammed me against the door jam,” she recalled in the interview. “I knew if I went to the hospital, I would have to go through an exam, because I was bleeding. [It] would have been horrific. I knew they would call the police, and I didn’t trust whoever showed up to keep me safe.”

Cano stepped down from his position in September amongst the allegations, but has yet to be charged. An investigative report conducted by WDRB found that between 2014-2017, Cano reported previous drug use that prevented him from being hired by six police departments in Florida, including Miami, Miami-Dade, Coral Gables and Aventura.

The accusations against Cano are eerily similar to former disgraced officer, Daniel Holtzclaw, who was convicted of in December 2015 of multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and oral sodomy. Crump was the lead attorney on the case–leading to Holtzclaw’s sentencing to 263 years in prison.

SOURCE: WDRB

DON’T MISS:

Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate Wants Criminal Record Wiped Clean

Eric Garner’S Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into A Movement’  With New TV One Documentary, ‘Two-Sides’

Benjamin Crump , Louisville , Louisville Metro Police Department , Pablo Cano

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Civil Rights Lawyer Benjamin Crump Labels Louisville ‘Ground Zero’ In The #MeToo Movement Amid LMPD Rape Accusations

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
He Shoots, He Scores: Steph & Ayesha Curry Expecting Baby Number 3
First Person: My Mother’s Heart Disease Taught Me That Racially Biased Healthcare Is Deadly

February is National Heart Disease Awareness Month. Not all patients with heart disease are treated equally.
2013 Kentucky Derby - Preview
Civil Rights Lawyer Benjamin Crump Labels Louisville ‘Ground Zero’ In The #MeToo Movement Amid LMPD Rape Accusations
World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman Shares His Surreal Experience Of Driving Past KKK Rallies While Filming ‘Black Panther’
Nylon Magazine February 2018 Cover
NYLON Magazine Launches Iconic Fashion Issue For Black History Month
Xscape In Concert - Atlanta
Tamar Braxton Is A Pixie Cut Queen On The Latest Cover Of Upscale Magazine
11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Don Lemon’s Sister Drowns In Freak Fishing Accident
Gavel pounding
Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate Wants Criminal Record Wiped Clean
Caution Tape
Black Man In ICU After Date’s Racist Brother Attacks Him With Bat
Laila Ali Whats In Your Makeup Bag
What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized
7 items60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
7 Black Starlets Who Are Going To Reign Supreme In 2018
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals
Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice Book Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Show
Tisha Campbell-Martin Hints At ‘Martin’ Reboot: ‘It’s Exciting’
14 itemsGuess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal Starring, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Arrived To The Guess Campaign Reveal Looking Like Glamour
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals
Jordin Sparks’ Step-Sister Dies From Sickle Cell Anemia Complications
Leslie Jones, Megan Good
‘You Are A Gift:’ Meagan Good Offers Loving Message To Leslie Jones After Comedian Shares Fear Of Dying Alone