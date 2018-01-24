Alabama Teacher Tells Students To ‘Turn The N-Word Tunes Off’ For Playing Tupac

Another day, another teacher negatively impacting Black students.

This time around it’s an Alabama teacher that has come under fire for problematic remarks towards Black students.

According to AL.com, a white Hoover High school teacher was placed on paid leave for allegedly telling students who were playing old Tupac music to “turn the n****** tunes off.”

A mother of a Black student told the newspaper that the teacher got annoyed when she was playing the deceased rapper’s “Dear Mama,” while working on a project during class. Apparently, the teens were usually allowed to play music during class, but this day, the Teddie Butcher’s food and nutrition instructor had an issue.

During a Hoover Board of Education meeting, Shenita Morrow, a Black mother of a student who was present during the incident, said she was told the issue was about the “foul language” in the song her daughter was playing. But Morrow was clear: There were no bad words in this song.

Hear it for yourself:

“After meeting with her, it’s just baffling to me how someone does not understand the severity of the weight of that word,” Morrow said.

The incident, which remains under investigation, is currently under investigation by school officials who made the students delete video evidence of Butcher using the slur.

How convenient.

