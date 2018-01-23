Trending
Home > HelloBuzz

Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job

Like the rest of the Trump rejects, Omarosa just won't go away.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Ever since she first graced our television screens over 15 years ago while on The Apprentice (also hosted by the current Idiot in Chief) many Americans have tried to shake Omarosa Manigault for good, but she just keeps reappearing—like the itch that just never stops. Now, the former Trump White House employee has a new gig and she is getting paid a hefty sum to do it.

After being one of the latest Trump administration rejects, many thought (hoped) that we had seen the last of Omarosa, but that would seem too logical, so naturally she’s already back to spread her special brand of attitude on a new speaking engagements tour. That’s right, according to The Grio, Omarosa has signed with a very prestigious firm that specializes in celebrity speaking engagements. While everyone is eager to see just what Trump details she’ll expose in her upcoming book, Omarosa is getting a head start by going on tour.

Via The Grio:

Omarosa Manigault has her first new job since leaving the White House. According to TMZ, Omarosa will be joining the likes of Diddy, Jay Leno, and Magic Johnson working for the American Program Bureau. She will reportedly be asking $50,000 per speech.

The bureau’s founder, Robert P. Walker, told TMZ that they wanted to book 10 appearances for Omarosa over the next three months.

“Since it’s Black History Month and Women’s History Month, I’m sure Omarosa will be in high demand, as she has always been,” Walker said.

Um, they really think that Omarosa will be in high demand for Black History Month and Women’s History Month? Yeah, sure, good luck with that. Anyway, sources are saying that Omarosa could make up to $10 million for her book deal spilling all of the Trump White House secrets, especially if she can produce those heavily rumored recorded conversations she claims to have.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Bank Of America Now Charging Low Balance Checking Account Customers

GET THE LOOK: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Willow Smith And More Were Spotted At The Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture Show

celebrity news , news , Omarosa , political news , politics , Trump Administration

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Empty desks in classroom
Video Of Police Officer Body Slamming Teen Sends California Community Into Outrage
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Laverne Cox Makes History As First Trans Woman On Cover Of Cosmopolitan
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Mary J Blige, Daniel Kaluuya & Jordan Peele Score Oscar Nominations
The Sundance Institute, Refinery29, and DOVE Chocolate Present 2018 Women at Sundance Brunch
GET THE LOOK: Tessa Thompson Shows Ava DuVernay Love With This Cashmere Sweater
Trending Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event
Ray J Allegedly Cheating On Pregnant Wife Princess Love
Trending Senate Confirmation Hearings Continue For Incoming Trump Administration
Omarosa Set For Speaking Engagements Tour
Trending Assorment of New Currency
Bank Of America Charging Checking Account Customers With Low Balance
Adwoa Aboah x John Hardy
Shameless Beauty: Adwoa Aboah Makes Her Marc Jacobs Beauty Debut
12 itemsBlack Celebs at Christian Dior Show
GET THE LOOK: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Willow Smith And More Were Spotted At The Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture Show
Tai Beauchamp
Money Moves: Tai Beauchamp Talks Empowerment And The Keys To Success
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak
CNN World Headquarters...
TBS & CNN Sued For Racial Discrimination
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And DJ Envy On Colorism [VIDEO]
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
LET’S MAKEUP: Mary J. Blige’s SAG Awards Look Is Actually Quite Affordable
Elevated view over city & coastline, Ocho Rios, St. Ann Parish, Jamaica, Caribbean
Tourists Advised Not To Leave Jamaican Resorts After 13 People Are Killed Over The Weekend
Harriet Tubman Statue
Muva Harriet Tubman Would Not Be Here For The Pink P***y Hat You Placed On Her Head