#MODELMONDAY: How Samanatha Lebbie’s Scary Life Changing Moment Made Her Bounce Back To Be Stronger Than Ever

Samantha Lebbie is a beautiful example of what it means to embrace one’s own true beauty. At first glance, you see a pretty face who knows how to work her curves for the camera. But after finding out a bit more about her journey, it’s amazing to see how life’s challenges can bring changes for the best.

You're not Big Enough… You're Not Small enough!!!! The DILLEMA! Never in a million years would I have thought I would be an ln-betweenie 😒 yeah that term does exist. My entire Modeling Career was based around me being "visibly plussize " but my health was wayyyy more important than pleasing my industry and my followers but pleasing me so I took action and began taking care of myself resulting in me dropping from a size 18 to a 12 💁🏾 Find out how I became the #UNBOTHEREDSAVAGE #transformationtuesday BLOG RELEASE DATE COMING SOON 😎🤗 #plusblogger#curvyblogger#dillema#🤷🏾‍♀️#myunicornlife#releasingsoon#psmodel#curves#curvemodel#bloggerstyle PHOTOG: @elisegipson #chicagophotographer 🔥😎

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀SAMANTHA💋 (@samanthalebbie) on

Agencies: 

New York:

IPM Model Management

Fallon Sinclair

Claim to Fame: In 2012, Samantha connected with Ashley Stewart‘s Creative Director during Full Figured Fashion Week after modeling for only six months. Since that time, her career took off where she’s been featured in numerous magazines and runways.

Instagram:@SamanthaLebbie

 

In 2015, Samantha’s life took a turn that would never leave her the same. She was rushed to the hospital after a scary episode of high blood pressure that caused her to bleed from the nose and mouth. After being informed by her doctor that she was not taking care of herself, Samantha had some serious choices to make, starting with her blood pressure. She wasn’t taking the medication she was prescribed because of the side effects it caused. That is why her pressure sky-rocketed and she was rushed to the hospital. After being released, Samantha didn’t waste any time making the changes she needed. “At that moment, I decided it was time to take my life back and make positive changes for good. I’ve always been an active person. However; I could never control my eating habits.”

As a plus-size model, Samantha had to learn the difference between having a healthy body vs being a full-figured woman. After the blood pressure episode, Samantha experienced another scary episode a few months later when a large tumor was discovered and needed to be removed right away. She had two surgeries and afterward went full-time into bringing herself back into a healthy state. As a result, her body was transformed and the changes brought new struggles for Samantha career-wise. She faced backlash because of her weight loss and found it difficult to find a place in the modeling industry. “Once I began posting photos on my social media outlets, I received comments/questions such as, ‘I thought you were ‘Pro Big Girl’?’, ‘What happened to loving the skin you’re in?‘ and ‘Why didn’t you just work out?‘”

Despite the negativity, Samantha continued to move forward, reflecting her journey’s ups and downs, hoping to help others. She’s become an author and advocate on being healthy while maintaining a positive body image. Last year she released her book, Winning the War on Weight to share what’s she’s been through, hoping to be an inspiration. “My goal is to reach those who may be going through what I’ve been through. I want every woman to be an #UnbotheredSavage and not care what society says as well as live for themselves.”

