Girl Bye! Omarosa Says Donald Trump Is ‘Racial’ But Not Racist

Omarosa Manigault Newman wants everyone to know that her former boss President Trump is not racist. Instead she believes, he is “racial.”

During an interview with ABC’s Nightline on Thursday night, she defended #45 against accusations that he doesn’t like people of color.

“Donald Trump is racial, but he is not a racist,” she said. “The things that he says, the types of pushback that he gives, involve people of color. These are racial exchanges,” she added.

“Yes, I will acknowledge many of the exchanges — particularly in the last six months — have been racially charged. Do we then just stop and label him as a racist? No.”

"Donald Trump is racial, but he is not a racist. " Omarosa Manigault told @DebRobertsABC she acknowledges Trump has made "racially charged" statements recently. https://t.co/NhjPgByLWI More tonight on @Nightline. pic.twitter.com/yY8d96zaeE — ABC News (@ABC) December 15, 2017

Be clear: This is the same man that retweeted anti-Muslim videos from a white supremacist, called NFL players “son of a bitch” for kneeling during the National Anthem, called for private citizens such as Jemele Hill to lose her job and called Congresswoman Frederica Wilson a liar. Oh…and then there was that time earlier this year when he didn’t even know that Frederick Douglas was dead.

And when he said that there were some pretty fine white supremacists protesting in Charlottesville.

But…OK Omarosa, Trump is not racist at all.

Obviously, this nonsense did not sit well with Black Twitter:

Omarosa, I understand the dictionary's def of "racial" vs "racism" but what do you mean, hon? By "hon" I mean honorable https://t.co/c5qhCY2LHt — The Struggle (@klunker03) December 15, 2017

Omarosa Manigault admits Trump is "racial", but refuses to call him a "racist": https://t.co/Sn3waNZ9p5 pic.twitter.com/N2UirwPBZX — ESSENCE (@Essence) December 16, 2017

How did I miss the #Dateline interview with #Omarosa…she says he's not a racist but he's racial…😒😔😶 girl bye… — Shayla (@MsStone37) December 15, 2017

“He’s not racist just racial” = “He’s not a rapist , just a little rapey” see how both those statements are just bad #Omarosa 🤦🏾‍♂️ — King Jaffe Joffer (@HeyshunHustla) December 15, 2017

“Racial?”

O-kay, Omorosa.

He’s *not racist.”

You just keep telling yourself that… — Morénike Giwa Onaiwu (@SaveRyanWhiteD) December 15, 2017

What #Omarosa fails to realize while she’s on her “Racial Apology Tour” is that Trump supporters are “racial/racist” and don’t give a damn about what she’s saying. If anything his supporters are elated the “token black woman” is gone. What does it mean to be “racial”? He’s racist — MountaineerFeevaDiva (@Auntie_Allison) December 15, 2017

SMH at that interview of #Omarosa on @Nightline. Deborah Roberts did a good job, but Omarosa's comments about serving the country, her being a political pro, #45 being racial but not racist…..were laughable. pic.twitter.com/zA9jYIBCy3 — Clarene Mitchell (@MrsCMitch) December 15, 2017

As we previously reported, former star of Trump’s TV show “The Apprentice,” served as director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison prior to her resignation this week. While she denies it, sources say that she was dragged out of the White House for causing a scene after she fired

RELATED NEWS:

Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After White House Exit

Report: Omarosa Just Got Fired By Trump For The Second Time

Bloop! Omarosa Banned From ‘Serious’ White House Meetings