Girl Bye! Omarosa Says Donald Trump Is ‘Racial’ But Not Racist

Omarosa Manigault Newman wants everyone to know that her former boss President Trump is not racist. Instead she believes, he is “racial.”
During an interview with ABC’s Nightline on Thursday night, she defended #45 against accusations that he doesn’t like people of color.
“Donald Trump is racial, but he is not a racist,” she said. “The things that he says, the types of pushback that he gives, involve people of color. These are racial exchanges,” she added.
“Yes, I will acknowledge many of the exchanges — particularly in the last six months — have been racially charged. Do we then just stop and label him as a racist? No.”
Be clear: This is the same man that retweeted anti-Muslim videos from a white supremacist, called NFL players “son of a bitch” for kneeling during the National Anthem, called for private citizens such as Jemele Hill to lose her job and called Congresswoman Frederica Wilson a liar. Oh…and then there was that time earlier this year when he didn’t even know that Frederick Douglas was dead.
And when he said that there were some pretty fine white supremacists protesting in Charlottesville.
But…OK Omarosa, Trump is not racist at all.
Obviously, this nonsense did not sit well with Black Twitter:
As we previously reported, former star of Trump’s TV show “The Apprentice,” served as director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison prior to her resignation this week. While she denies it, sources say that she was dragged out of the White House for causing a scene after she fired
