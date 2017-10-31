House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Photo by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Rep. Frederica Wilson Demands Apology From Trump Official John Kelly

Wilson is not backing down from anyone in the Trump White House.

Danielle Jennings

Trump White House official John Kelly just continues to put his foot in his mouth. After lacking a total understanding of what caused the Civil War earlier this week, he’s now refused to apologize to Rep. Frederica Wilson for prior comments he made about her.

NBC Miami is reporting that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has absolutely refused to apologize for his past comments about Frederica Wilson during an interview earlier this week with Fox News. As a response to the interview, Wilson has demanded an apology and took to her Twitter account to air Kelly out.

Via NBC Miami:

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, Kelly was asked about comments he made accusing Wilson of grandstanding during a 2015 ceremony for the new FBI field in Miami before making a statement saying she took credit for the building’s funding – a statement which was proven to be inaccurate.

“Oh, no,” Kelly said when asked if he would apologize. “No. Never. Well, I’ll apologize if I need to. But for something like that, absolutely not. I stand by my comments.”

Wilson sent a tweet Tuesday morning saying she stands by her comments and that Kelly lied about her and “to the American people.”

As you may recall, Wilson has been a very harsh critic of the Trump administration in recent weeks following her criticisms of a condolence call from Trump to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was one of four soldiers killed earlier this month during an ambush in Niger. Wilson says she’s received death threats after telling the press Trump told Johnson’s widow that “he knew what he signed up for.”

You can check out Rep. Wilson’s tweet BELOW:

 

