Rep. Frederica Wilson Demands Apology From Trump Official John Kelly

Trump White House official John Kelly just continues to put his foot in his mouth. After lacking a total understanding of what caused the Civil War earlier this week, he’s now refused to apologize to Rep. Frederica Wilson for prior comments he made about her.
NBC Miami is reporting that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has absolutely refused to apologize for his past comments about Frederica Wilson during an interview earlier this week with Fox News. As a response to the interview, Wilson has demanded an apology and took to her Twitter account to air Kelly out.
Via NBC Miami:
During an interview with Fox News on Monday, Kelly was asked about comments he made accusing Wilson of grandstanding during a 2015 ceremony for the new FBI field in Miami before making a statement saying she took credit for the building’s funding – a statement which was proven to be inaccurate.
“Oh, no,” Kelly said when asked if he would apologize. “No. Never. Well, I’ll apologize if I need to. But for something like that, absolutely not. I stand by my comments.”
Wilson sent a tweet Tuesday morning saying she stands by her comments and that Kelly lied about her and “to the American people.”
As you may recall, Wilson has been a very harsh critic of the Trump administration in recent weeks following her criticisms of a condolence call from Trump to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was one of four soldiers killed earlier this month during an ambush in Niger. Wilson says she’s received death threats after telling the press Trump told Johnson’s widow that “he knew what he signed up for.”
You can check out Rep. Wilson’s tweet BELOW:
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Claims Cops Lied About Video Footage In Teen’s Death
Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
1 of 25
2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
2 of 25
3. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
3 of 25
4. Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
4 of 25
5. Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
5 of 25
6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
6 of 25
7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Organix
7 of 25
8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner
Source:Cantu
8 of 25
9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel
Source:Cantu
9 of 25
10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
10 of 25
11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
11 of 25
12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Ojon
12 of 25
13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner
Source:courtesy of Ojon
13 of 25
14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray
Source:OBIA
14 of 25
15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel
Source:courtesy of Ouidad
15 of 25
16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel
Source:Ouidad
16 of 25
17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper
Source:Curly Hair Solutions
17 of 25
18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite
Source:Curl Junkie
18 of 25
19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Source:Moroccanoil
19 of 25
20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
Source:Moroccanoil
20 of 25
21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Source:Moroccanoil
21 of 25
22. Yarok Hair
Source:yarokhair.com
22 of 25
23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
Source:ChazDean.com
23 of 25
24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin
Source:Jane Carter Solution
24 of 25
25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner
Source:Pantene/Pantene.com
25 of 25