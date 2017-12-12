White Couple Charged After Lying About Being Robbed By Black Men

Danielle Jennings

It’s something that has been going on for centuries and sadly it’s still prevalent today—the practice of white people accusing black people, especially black men, of crimes they didn’t commit to save themselves. This is exactly what happened when a white couple decided to fake a robbery by three black men that never happened.

Couple faces charges for lying to cops about knifepoint robbery by 3 black men https://t.co/ko87Q8bgUJ pic.twitter.com/eL9Adhgkof — The Root (@TheRoot) December 12, 2017

As reported by The Root, while visiting Chicago Ryan Reiersgaard and his girlfriend Katie Mager thought it would be “fun” to fabricate an entire robbery story to Chicago police, all while implicating three black men as the culprits. Not only is this disgusting on every level, but when you take into account the many black men that have been killed by police and wrongfully arrested for lesser accusations, it’s terribly disturbing.

The details of the outrageous lie the couple told are BELOW:

The whole ridiculous saga started last week when the couple claimed they were robbed of some $5,000 cash, an 18-karat platinum wedding band with a 2-carat diamond stone worth $12,000, an Apple laptop, a Burberry purse, a $3,000 Louis Vuitton luggage bag of some sort and an iPad. The pair claimed that they had gotten lost around 1:50 a.m. while on the way to their hotel downtown when they decided to park their rental and walk the rest of the way with their luggage. That was when, they said, three mysterious black men approached them. One pulled a knife and the couple said they dropped their belongings and ran, calling 911.

Mager told investigators that one of the black robbers looked like the cartoon character “Fat Albert” and “reeked of marijuana.” However, it didn’t take a lot of time for the police to realize this could be a hoax. Photos from O’Hare International Airport showed that the couple did not have any of the luggage that they described. Their airline confirmed to police that they did not have any checked luggage or carry-on luggage.

Mager had told detectives that she had tried to meet up with a friend before the robbery took place, but when investigators asked, she could not hand over a valid phone number for the friend. And then there was the surveillance footage from a camera near where the alleged robbery took place. There was no footage to indicate that a robbery had taken place, with video only showing when police cars started to arrive.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the couple is now turning on each other, with Reiersgaard claiming that the whole scam was Katie’s idea and he just went along with what she said. He also stated that they both lied about the robbery and he doesn’t know what Katie’s motives are. He further threw his girlfriend under the bus when he said that he only wanted to have “some fun” for his birthday, while admitting that he and Katie are known to get out of control.

Both Mager and Reiersgaard are facing one felony count of disorderly conduct for making a false police report. They were released on $10,000 personal-recognizance bonds.

