Virginia Man Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity For Attacking Black Woman

A Virginia man facing hate crime charges for attacking a Black woman has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to the Richmond-Times Dispatch, Matthew R. Ellis was accused of attacking the victim last year after he pulled up to her car at a traffic light and yelled obscenities through his car window. He then followed and rear-ended her car, before pulling the victim out of her car by the ankles and threatening to kill her.

The newspaper also noted that it took multiple men to stop him from attacking her further.

It’s important to point out that when being questioned by the police, Ellis called the victim a slew of racial slurs. He was also crystal clear: The only reason he wanted to kill her was because she was African-American.

Ellis was initially charged with a hate-crime assault of the woman, two counts of assaulting a law-enforcement officer, statutory burglary and reckless driving. But a judge believed he was too crazy for prison.

Judge Lynn S. Brice of Chesterfield County Circuit Court said that after reviewing reports from two mental health professionals — including one for the prosecution — he concluded that Ellis was insane at the time of the May 3 incident in Chester.

