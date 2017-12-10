Matthew R. Ellis was accused of attacking the victim last year after he pulled up to her car at a traffic light and yelled obscenities through his car window.
Home > ThinkBeautiful

Virginia Man Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity For Attacking Black Woman

Matthew R. Ellis told authorities he wanted to kill the victim because of her race.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Courtroom Jury Box

Source: JasonDoiy / Getty

A Virginia man facing hate crime charges for attacking a Black woman has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to the Richmond-Times Dispatch, Matthew R. Ellis was accused of attacking the victim last year after he pulled up to her car at a traffic light and yelled obscenities through his car window. He then followed and rear-ended her car, before pulling the victim out of her car by the ankles and threatening to kill her.

The newspaper also noted that it took multiple men to stop him from attacking her further.

It’s important to point out that when being questioned by the police, Ellis called the victim a slew of racial slurs. He was also crystal clear: The only reason he wanted to kill her was because she was African-American.

Ellis was initially charged with a hate-crime assault of the woman, two counts of assaulting a law-enforcement officer, statutory burglary and reckless driving. But a judge believed he was too crazy for prison.

Judge Lynn S. Brice of Chesterfield County Circuit Court said that after reviewing reports from two mental health professionals — including one for the prosecution — he concluded that Ellis was insane at the time of the May 3 incident in Chester.

“The evidence supporting the insanity defense was overwhelming in my view,” said Todd Ritter, Ellis’ attorney.

“The reports indicated that Mr. Ellis was suffering from bipolar disorder, and this was a manic episode with psychotic features.”

He added: “I was pleased by the outcome and glad to see that Mr. Ellis will now be getting the help he needs. In fact, there was intervention early on (after the arrest) so my client has been on proper medication for some time, and he is not remotely the same agitated and paranoid person I met shortly after his arrest.”

According to the judge’s order, Ellis was committed to the Central State Hospital under the watchful eye of the  Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. From there, mental health officials will determine whether Ellis will remain under their care or be released. 

A hearing for his potential release will be held at the end of next month.

BEAUTIES: Does this not guilty verdict seem fair to you? What about the victim?

RELATED NEWS:

Florida Man Gets Beaten Up By Girlfriend And The Mother Of A 9-Year-Old He Was Caught On Tape Molesting

Suspected Tampa Serial Killer Identified Arrested After Nearly 2 Months Of Murders

North Carolina Man Charged With Murder Of UNC Charlotte Professor

attacks , black women , court cases , White Supremacist

Just Added
Courtroom Jury Box
Virginia Man Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity For Attacking Black Woman
24th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala - Arrivals
[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will Give You Life!
Black Lives Matter Solidarity March Held In Brixton
White Tears! Amazon’s Alexa Believes Black Lives Matter And Folks Are Bigly Mad!
Opening Ceremony & 'La Tete Haute' Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Slay! Lupita Nyong’o Stuns In Emerald Halpern Gown At ‘Star Wars’ Premiere
Haute Living Celebrates The Opening Of Westime Malibu
Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn One Of His Homes Into A Trap House?
School girl in despair
Florida Man Gets Beaten Up By Girlfriend And The Mother Of A 9-Year-Old He Was Caught On Tape Molesting
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Red Carpet
Actor Harold Perrineau Issues Statement On Daughter Aurora Perrineau’s Rape: ‘I Am in the Presence of a Warrior’
R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York
Karma Is A B@tch! R. Kelly’s Two Atlanta Homes Robbed And Emptied
Marc Jacobs - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Nas Crowns Nicki Minaj the ‘Queen of NY’ In Adorable Happy Birthday Post
Close of smiling Black woman and baby daughter
The Weight Of Inequailty & How It Affects Maternal Mortality In Black Women
TVOne To End Roland Martin’s Award-Winning ‘NewsOne Now’ Daily Morning Show

The decision to suspend production of NewsOne Now’s award-winning morning news TV show was a “difficult choice,” but it doesn’t mean an end to the channel’s news coverage of and for Black people.
10 photosAHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox
ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For Not Wanting To Help Son With Homework
Stacey Dash, Damon Dash
Is Dame Dash Trolling Stacey Dash With The ‘Honor Up’ Movie Poster?
5th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Taraji Henson Channels Her Inner Foxy Brown For Magazine Shoot
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Out Naomie Harris’ New Bob Cut