Home > ThinkBeautiful

Trump Tried To “Honor” Rosa Park, Black Twitter Wasn’t Having Any Of It

Given his serious issues with Black folks, y'all president has a lot of nerve with this one.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

In his “Weekly Address,” President Trump shockingly tried to “honor” Civil Right icon Rosa Parks as the 62nd anniversary of her refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus.

“Her courageous act inspired a young Christian pastor, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr, along with thousands of others in Montgomery to join the movement and boycott the city bus service . . . Soon millions of others across the country joined the Civil Rights Movement and helped secure the freedom and the equality that is every American’s birthright,” Trump said.

He added: “Rosa Parks’s legacy continues to inspire our citizens to pursue a better tomorrow and to build a country where every American child — no matter their skin color — can live without fear, dream without limits and take their rightful place in the great story of our nation.”

While Parks always deserves to be celebrated, #45 is the same man who has routinely attacked Black people and people of color at every turn. Just look at the past few months: He has retweeted anti-Muslim videos from a white supremacist, called NFL players “son of a bitch” for kneeling during the National Anthem, called for private citizens such as Jemele Hill to lose her job and called Congresswoman Frederica Wilson a liar.

Oh…and then there was that time earlier this year when he didn’t even know that Frederick Douglas was dead. And then other one when he said there were pretty fine white supremacists protesting in Charlottesville.

So to hear him try to show Parks any kind love or admire for her fight for racial equality, especially since what she she fought for was the exact opposite of what he stands for is quite ironic.

And thankfully, Black Twitter was very quick to point all of that out.

This president y’all.

BEAUTIES: Do you think Trump deserved to be dragged by Black Twitter for this?

RELATED NEWS:

Ha! Former President Obama Throws Shade At Trump, Says He Has More Twitter Followers

You Ain’t Got To Lie Craig! Trump Says He Was Almost TIME’s ‘Person Of The Year’: TIME Calls That #FakeNews

Trump Aimed His Tiny Twitter Fingers At ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

16 photos Launch gallery

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

Continue reading Trump Tried To “Honor” Rosa Park, Black Twitter Wasn’t Having Any Of It

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

In between Rihanna being a global superstar singer, creating multiple successful shoe lines with both Puma and Manolo Blahnik, in addition to partnering with Chopard, she's now playing the role of Madame President. The beauty was spotted with French President Macron, discussing education. She was also seen with France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. See all the times that Rihanna was more Presidential than Trump.

Black Twitter , donald trump , Rosa Parks

Just Added
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tried To “Honor” Rosa Park, Black Twitter Wasn’t Having Any Of It
20 photos2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Couples We Love: Newly Engaged Chanel Iman And NY Giants Player Sterling Shepard
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals
Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being The ‘Ride-Or-Die’ Friend & More
Smile face of a Ronald McDonald statue outside an McDonald's...
McDonald’s Manager Gets $110K Reward For Helping Find Alleged Florida Serial Killer
close-up of the side of a coffin with brass handles
Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery CEO Found Dead, Apparent Suicide
19 photosVersace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17
Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life On The Gram
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers
#BlackExcellence: Colin Kaepernick Wins Sports Illustrated ‘Muhammad Ali Legacy Award’
Child's hands holding an HIV awareness ribbon, Cape Town, South Africa
Everything You Need To Know About The New HIV-Preventing Vaginal Ring
US-POLITICS-HOLIDAY-CHRISTMAS-TREE-OBAMA
Ha! Former President Obama Throws Shade At Trump, Says He Has More Twitter Followers
ABC's 'How to Get Away with Murder' - Season Two
#BlackGirlMagic: Aja Naomi King Is the New Face Of L’Oreal Paris!
Gang bully pushes school girl
10-Year-Old Colorado Girl Hangs Herself After Being Bullied At School
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
[Listen] Without Kandi, Xscape Drops New Songs ‘Dream Killa’ and ‘Wifed Up’
Caution Tape At Park
Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times & Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook
11 photosKelly Rowland Billboard Women In Music Awards 2017
All The #BlackGirlMagic At Billboard’s Women In Music
Danielle James
TRIED IT: #TeamBeautiful Tests Out Rihanna’s Stunna Lip Paint
Michael Kors - Runway - New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter2017/18
FAB FINDS: 19 Fashionable Faux Fur Coats To Heat Up Your Wardrobe