You Ain’t Got To Lie Craig! Trump Says He Was Almost TIME’s “Person Of The Year,” TIME Calls That #FakeNews

Alert: it’s time to refuel Donald Trump‘s ego again.
While spending time in Florida playing golf for the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump found the time to tweet that he turned down a potential offer to be TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year.”
“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” he tweeted.
“I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”
Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this nonsense:
Trump has a long-standing obsession with being on the cover of TIME and other well-known publications. According to CNN, TIME asked for the fake TIME mock ups with Donald Trump on the cover be removed after it was discovered that at least five of Trump’s golf clubs featured these fakes.
In a 2015 tweet, he predicted TIME would never name him person of the year.
Sigh…
Somebody come get him…please…
BEAUTIES: What do you think about Trump’s tweets? Is he lying about Time?
