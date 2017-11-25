Home > Most Recent

You Ain’t Got To Lie Craig! Trump Says He Was Almost TIME’s “Person Of The Year,” TIME Calls That #FakeNews

With everything going on in the world, this is what y'all president is talking about on Twitter.

Alert: it’s time to refuel Donald Trump‘s ego again.

While spending time in Florida playing golf for the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump found the time to tweet that he turned down a potential offer to be  TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” he tweeted.

“I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Yeah…he tried it. But Time Magazine didn’t MISS A BEAT!
They quickly issued a swift “Nah, that ain’t it” with a tweet flat out denying the President’s claims.
“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” read a tweet sent by TIME’s account.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this nonsense:

Trump has a long-standing obsession with being on the cover of TIME and other well-known publications. According to CNN, TIME asked for the fake TIME mock ups with Donald Trump on the cover be removed after it was discovered that at least five of Trump’s golf clubs featured these fakes.

In a 2015 tweet, he predicted TIME would never name him person of the year.

Sigh…

Somebody come get him…please…

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Trump’s tweets? Is he lying about Time?

Continue reading You Ain’t Got To Lie Craig! Trump Says He Was Almost TIME’s “Person Of The Year,” TIME Calls That #FakeNews

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

